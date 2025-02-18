NHL insider suggests best strategy for Canada against 'unbeatable' Connor Hellebuyck in 4 Nations Final against USA

Canada had a difficult time scoring on Connor Hellebuyck in a 3-1 loss to Team USA in 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin play on Saturday. The American goalkeeper has been brilliant thus far, allowing just four goals in three contests leading into Thursday's final.

Hockey insider Frankie Corrado believes Canada has a tall task that no one's been up to thus far, but he has some insight on how the stars of Canada can finally break through when Jay Ontrait called Hellebuyck "unbeatable:"

Corrado said:

"It kind of goes hand in hand with working through the muck that the Americans created.

"Because if you can't get through it, then you can't get to Connor Hellebuyck and if you can't get volume and quality chances in front of them, you're basically just hoping that he's having a bad night, and that's the only way you're going to be able to beat him."

He said the Winnipeg Jets star pretty much stops any shot he sees, so Canada has to avoid simple shots being levied against Hellebuyck. The team can't afford to go "down the wing" and take a shot as that's what it tried and failed to do last time against Team USA.

Corrado added:

"The Americans really defended the middle of the ice so well, to get moving side to side, get a shot off the pass, maybe create a rebound, make him fourth in the net, which Canada had a hard time doing, because they couldn't get to it. That's the key to beating Connor Hellebuyck."

The former player said that the Americans have a difficult-to-navigate defense and a top goalie, which makes beating Hellebuyck, and thus the team, a difficult task even if Canada has players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Former USA goalie hails Connor Hellebuyck

Is Connor Hellebuyck the best American goalkeeper in hockey history? He's having a moment now, and that is a question posed to several of his peers and predecessors.

Is Connor Hellebuyck the best ever? (Imagn)

Jimmy Howard, who ranks ninth in wins for the American side as a goalie all time, said via ESPN:

"He is a bit of an anomaly compared to the rest of the league now. First and foremost it's his consistency. But it's also his style. He's very quiet in the net. He's really good at controlling rebounds and putting pucks in spots.

"You don't really see him getting spread out and flying around on the net. He's very efficient in his movement."

Hellebuyck has the chance to lead his nation to victory in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night.

