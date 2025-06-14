NHL insider urges Maple Leafs to ‘don’t think about’ ex-captain before picking ‘human nail gun’ Matthew Knies

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is one of the team’s most important players. The forward recorded 29 goals and 58 points this season, along with five goals in 13 playoff games. Despite being in the league for only two seasons, Knies is already showing signs that he could be a key part of the Leafs’ future.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli talked about Knies on Saturday. He thinks a fair contract could be around $7.25 to $7.75 million per year. However, that number could increase if Toronto buys more of his unrestricted free agent years.

"I think the projections are slightly off on Matthew Knies, I do think the 7.25 or 7.75 AAV is correct but I don't think it's that number, if you start to buy more UFA years." Seravalli said (02:10), via "The DFO Rundown" podcast.

Seravalli described Knies as a "human nail gun" because of his tough, physical play.

"Because this is a guy who's already at 30 goals, plays a totally physical brand of hockey with speed, size, toughness," Seravalli said. "He's a human nail gun, 182 hits last season. So he's a special player."

Seravalli added that the Maple Leafs should focus on re-signing Knies before worrying about Toronto ex-captain John Tavares. He pointed to Wyatt Johnston’s recent deal with Dallas as a possible comparison. Johnston signed for $8.4 million over five years.

"I think right now, just park Marner, assume that he's gone," Seravalli said. "Don't even think about John Tavares until you can figure out anything with Matthew Knies, that's your number one priority this summer."

For the Leafs to seriously consider letting Knies go, a team would have to offer something in the $11.7 million range. That would avoid triggering the four first-round pick compensation level for restricted free agents. Seravalli also said any such offer would make Toronto “think long and hard” before matching.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving's comments on Matthew Knies' future

Toronto is at a turning point. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving talked about the team needing a change in its “DNA.” After another playoff exit and uncertainty around core players, Treliving is already planning for next season.

"I’d like to get it done as soon as possible," Treliving said on May 30, via The Leafs Nation . "Usually term and money are the only two issues (in) a contract negotiation. I thought Matthew had a tremendous year. We’re seeing him evolve in front of our eyes. It’s a big step for a young player to become really important."

NHL analyt Frank Seravalli’s message was clear: forget the past and focus on what matters now. Knies should be the top offseason priority.

