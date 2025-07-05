NHL insider urges Maple Leafs to fill-in Mitch Marner's void soon after Nikolaj Ehlers's $51M Hurricanes signing

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to replace Mitch Marner, as he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Marner had 102 points last season and was one of Toronto’s best two-way players, leading the team in points. He played a big role in both the power play and penalty kill.
NHL insider Mike DiStefano talked about the Maple Leafs' situation post-Marner trade.
"Obviously, that's a big hole, right, for the Maple Leafs, and they've got to fill that Mitch Marner hole," DiStefano said on Friday, via TSN's "OverDrive."
However, DiStefano praised Toronto's move to acquire forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth.
"Matias Maccelli is a nice piece," DiStefano said. "They added him good buy, low bet. But that's not gonna replace 100 points that Mitch Marner. That's not gonna replace your top penalty killer, the guy who controls your power play."
The Leafs need to add another forward to help Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line.
"I don't know how they're going to get that guy," DiStefano said. "With Nikolaj Ehlers off the board, that was kind of the only other top-six winger option available."
Toronto was interested in Nikolaj Ehlers, but he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, so the options are limited. Ehlers agreed to a six-year $51 million contract. He was one of the top free-agent wingers available, and with him gone, the Leafs will likely have to make a trade to fill Marner’s role.
Free agency doesn't offer many strong options. Names like Victor Olofsson and Jack Roslovic are still unsigned, but neither are top-line talents. That means Toronto general manager Brad Treliving may need to explore trade options.
"So they're going to have to get it in the trade market," DiStefano said. "I'm curious to see what Brad Trevliving has up his sleeve to make that placement."
Brad Treliving's comments on Mitch Marner's trade
The Maple Leafs received Nicolas Roy from Vegas in the Mitch Marner deal. Roy is a strong third-line center and kills penalties, but he’s not expected to provide big offensive numbers. He had 31 points last season with the Golden Knights.
Brad Treliving said Toronto was lucky to get something in return for Marner, and believes Roy fills a need.
"When a player of Mitch's magnitude moves away, that's never a fun day," Treliving said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. " ... We were able to recoup a player who fits a need for us."
The team must find a way to replace Marner’s offense before the new season starts. The Leafs' next move could shape how competitive they'll be next season.
