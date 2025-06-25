NHL insider urges Maple Leafs to tread carefully with Matthew Knies contract talks - "Wants to be paid closer to a star"

Matthew Knies is about to enter restricted free agency. The Toronto Maple Leafs star is likely to command an active market, and he should have plenty of suitors potentially taking him away from the Leafs.

That is reportedly what Knies wants: a bit of a bidding war. The Leafs can match the offer sheet, but as long as teams pay a lot, they will either sign Knies to that deal or Knies gets the same deal from Toronto.

On Wednesday's edition of First Up, NHL insider Dave Feschuk said:

"Like, you're hearing the rumblings out of that negotiation. And it's—well, you know—Matthew Knies, very smartly, has not been paid like Jonathan Toews in his career. He's not made, you know, a lifetime's worth of money as an NHL player. So he wants to maximize his dollar."

Feschuk added that Knies put "his body on the line for the Maple Leafs every night," which is why he wants to be paid handsomely. It's just not going to be an easy negotiation.

The insider said that Knies is certainly a good hockey player with tremendous upside at just 22 years old. He's just unsure of how good Knies might be when not surrounded by star scorers like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the Leafs.

"It’s much easier to board a very established organization with very established players and contribute as a role player than it is to carry things as a star," Feschuk added. "Now, Matthew Knies wants to be paid closer to a star player than a role player."

It should make for some interesting negotiations between the Leafs, Knies and any potential suitors.

The Toronto Maple Leafs want to bring back Matthew Knies, but there's a disconnect between the two parties so far as negotiations begin. Knies can sign with anyone if he chooses, but Toronto can match.

Last Friday, NHL insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period said:

"The primary discrepancy appears to lie in the financial commitment, as the Leafs are believed to be looking in the $4 million to $5 million range, whereas Knies wants to be in the neighborhood of $7 million per season, depending on term."

The Leafs may end up having to choose between overpaying and losing out on their player if he gets such an offer on the market.

