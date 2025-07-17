NHL insider weighs in on how Maple Leafs' goalie tandem are likely to function with 2026 Olympics impacting schedule

NHL insider Mike Johnson spoke about the Toronto Maple Leafs' goalie plan for the 2025-26 season. He joined the "First Up" podcast and discussed how the Olympic break changes the schedule. Toronto plays 16 games in January and 15 in March. February has only five games because of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Speaking on Thursday, Johnson said having two healthy goalies will be important.

"Never more important," Johnson said. (15:42 onwards) "We already know the goalies don't want to play more than what, 55 games, right? But when you play this much, it's that much harder... a really unique Hellebuyck, Vasilevskiy sort of mindset.

"So the fact that the Leafs — I'll bet again, if everyone stays healthy and everyone's able to play all the time, it would not surprise me at the end of the year if it's almost 41-41."

Johnson believes the Leafs might split games evenly between Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. A 41-41 split could keep both goalies fresh. Additionally, sharing starts can help reduce injuries and fatigue.

"If you can do that, and they both are good, what a luxury," Johnson added. "What a luxury where you're not sort of surviving and mandating the backups to play, but you're like, 'We got one A, one B. I don't know who's who, but we got two starters, and we have no problem with either one of them playing in any situation.'"

Last season, Woll and Stolarz took turns because of injuries. Stolarz finished with a 21-8-3 record and a 2.14 goals-against average. He also had a .926 save percentage and four shutouts. Woll played 42 games and won 27 (.909 save percentage). His playoff numbers were lower, but he still showed promise.

The Maple Leafs need both goalies to stay healthy this season. Johnson said it helps if they remain supportive and avoid drama over playing time.

"Last year, the rhythm of the rotation was kind of dictated by injuries," Johnson said. "When Woll went down earlier, then Stolarz took off... it was okay because Woll was hurt. ... Then Woll came back... then I guess Stolarz took it at the end.

"But if they're both healthy, playing well... you'll hope, if you're the Leafs, that they maintain that very positive, healthy, competitive relationship, but supportive relationship."

Johnson predicts competition between Maple Leafs' goalies "down the stretch"

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not reached the conference finals since 2002. Now, the team and fanbase want to win more than ever. Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll can give Toronto steady goaltending in their quest. That will be key during the busy months around the Olympics.

But, Johnson believes they might compete to become the Leafs' No. 1 goalie.

"These guys will want the No. 1 job at some point this season, down the stretch," Johnson said.

Toronto was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last year. Florida Panthers beat them in Game 7 by a score of 6-1. Strong goaltending could help them finally break that streak. With two reliable goalies, the Maple Leafs may be better prepared in the 2026 playoffs.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

