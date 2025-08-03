  • home icon
  • NHL insider weighs in on Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson's trade to Penguins despite signing contract

NHL insider weighs in on Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson's trade to Penguins despite signing contract

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Aug 03, 2025 20:23 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Elliotte Friedman discussed Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson's potential trade scenario (image credit: IMAGN)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson may have signed a new contract, but trade rumors continue to swirl around him. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman addressed growing speculation about Robertson’s future on Sunday.

Despite re-signing with Toronto on a one-year $1.825 million deal, Robertson’s name has surfaced in trade talks, notably involving the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"You know Nick Robertson," Friedman said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "I had a couple of people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh, just because, obviously, Kyle Dubas knows them."

Former Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, now with the Penguins, drafted Robertson in 2019 while in Toronto. Friedman noted that the Leafs have "a lot of bodies" and may need to clear roster space before the season starts.

"They (Robertson and Leafs) got the arbitration settled on Saturday at $1.825 million," Friedman said. "You know, the Maple Leafs have to clear some bodies there. They've got a lot of them."

Robertson had a solid 2024-25 season, scoring a career-high 15 goals with seven assists in 69 games. He also posted two points in three playoff appearances. Although he's only 23, he has played 156 NHL games, all with Toronto, recording 56 points.

While Friedman didn’t confirm a trade was imminent, he mentioned that the Leafs are likely not done making roster changes. He also referenced a fan suggestion involving Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov for Robertson. However, he added that Toronto would likely need to add more to make that deal work.

"I think Toronto would have to do more to get that done. I mean, I definitely think that the Maple Leafs have work to do here," Friedman said. "And I don't know what their timeline is, but nobody expects them not to do things before puck drops, that's for sure."
With Dubas familiar with his game, and the Maple Leafs looking to adjust their roster, a move to Pittsburgh can’t be ruled out for Robertson.

Nick Robertson recently tied the knot with Emma DeSantis

Nick Robertson tied the knot with his longtime partner, Emma DeSantis, at the Toronto Harbour on July 5. They held the wedding at Graydon Hall Manor.

Robertson posted a photo on his Instagram, giving a glimpse of their wedding.

“Same team, forever,” Robertson wrote.

DeSantis wore her wedding dress, and the guests enjoyed live music. It was one of the couple’s first big public appearances.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
