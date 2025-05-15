NHL insider weighs in on Maple Leafs' 'no-show' against Panthers in Game 5 - "Stunning meltdown in the biggest game of the year"

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a home Game 5, giving them a perfect chance to undo the sting of the last two games and move ahead with a 3-2 lead in the series. Instead, they were soundly beaten 6-1 and now have more questions than answers.

Ad

The Maple Leafs didn't even score until the third period, when the game was arguably in hand. Meanwhile, Joseph Woll allowed five goals and got pulled from the game in a dreadful outing.

Ad

Trending

The Florida Panthers have now won three in a row and have Toronto on the brink of collapse. Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun said he's never heard head coach Craig Berube sound as "shocked" as this before. He said on TSN (1:08):

"He doesn't carry all this baggage of the playoff years of the past with this core of the Toronto Maple Leafs team. He didn't live it. He heard about it. He probably watched some highlights of it. He was hired because of it. He lived it for the first time on this night. This was a stunning meltdown in the biggest game of the year."

Ad

LeBrun credited the NHL coach for blaming himself as well as the team, saying he also has to coach better:

"Let's be real — he probably cannot believe that all the preparation he's put in for this team and the way they've played for the most part in these playoffs, and they come out tonight in a game that is pivotal to this series and have a complete no-show."

Ad

The Leafs were riding high after an unbeaten start in the first two games of this Stanley Cup Playoffs series, but the tide has turned.

Maple Leafs coach laments slow start in loss to Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs got outplayed last night, starting at the puck drop. They started poorly and never recovered from it, losing 6-1 in ugly fashion. It has them on the brink of a startling elimination.

Ad

Craig Berube called out the Maple Leafs (Imagn)

Head coach Craig Berube said via NHL:

Ad

“First period they outskated us really. They had the puck, won the races. We played slow. They were fast, honest, hungrier. That’s the first period and that sets the tone for the game. It’s hard to explain it, we all have to be better, myself included. You can’t start the game that way.”

The Leafs now must win both of the remaining games in this series if they hope to advance and take on either the Carolina Hurricanes or Washington Capitals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama