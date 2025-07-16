There has been much speculation about what Connor McDavid will do when his current contract with the Edmonton Oilers expires in 2026. McDavid will be eligible for unrestricted free agency that summer if he does not re-sign with the Oilers before then.

One team that NHL insider Chris Johnston does not rule out as a potential suitor for McDavid in 2026 free agency is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Speaking on "The Steve Dangle Podcast", Johnston said the Leafs would likely have interest in McDavid if he reaches free agency.

"Of course, the Leafs — they've been nuts. But again, I think any of the Original Six teams are probably feeling like they could be in that mix if they're good enough," Johnston said (Timestamp: 59:15 onwards).

McDavid has spent his entire NHL career with the Oilers after being drafted No. 1 in 2015. He is now eligible to sign an extension.

"You need to have a plan. If Connor extends in Edmonton or if he ends up signing a free agent contract in 2026 — we all know there's no negotiation," he added.

Johnston also pointed out that McDavid's going to set his own terms, more or less. The focus is on everything else around that — the team can accommodate him, make him the highest-paid player in the game, as he deserves to be.

He emphasized the importance of showing why they’re going to win, what they already have, what their plan is, and how they’re going to approach the offseason.

“I don't know what's going to happen here, quite honestly. We're getting a little ahead of ourselves," Johnston added.

Connor McDavid is coming off another MVP-caliber season. He tallied 26 goals and 100 points in just 67 games while also recording a league-best 33 points in 22 games as Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman thinks Connor McDavid to "extend" with Oilers

As per Elliotte Friedman, Connor McDavid is likely to sign a contract extension with the team in the near future. He thinks the Oilers will look to lock McDavid up longer term this year.

"I've been around long enough to know when there's fear of losing someone. I don't feel that here. I just don't," Friedman said on the "32 Thoughts Podcast". "We'll see where this goes during the summer. This is not one I'm worried about. I'm not. I think he extends."

Despite consecutive heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final losses, Friedman seems confident that McDavid is happy in Edmonton and wants to remain there.

