NHL insider claims teams will unanimously vote against return of decentralized draft format in 2026: "It'll be 32-0 to go back to old self" 

The skepticism surrounding the much-awaited 2025 NHL draft with a decentralized format, turned into criticism from fans and hockey pundits alike who didn't like the feel of it. The decentralized draft took away a lot of the excitement with a lack of in-person interactions, no major trades and needless celebrity highlights.

The league introduced the new format in line with other leagues such as the NFL and NBA to save costs of teams and scouting agents traveling to a particular location. The logistics of it made the 32 teams vote 26-6 to do away with the previous format and adopt the decentralized one.

During the draft, the picks simply went up to the stage, got their team jerseys and celebrated with their families before meeting with their team management through a virtual-reality setup. The team management was presented through video conferencing from their arenas or offices.

The decentralized version was also introduced to reduce prying of rival teams while finalizing a particular trade. However, while trying to increase privacy, the lack of in-person interactions between teams led to no major deal.

NHL analyst Darren Dreger on the TSN broadcast shared his thoughts on the draft process, adding that the league will quickly go back to the previous format, with all teams even voting unanimously for it:

"This one-off of a decentralized draft is going to be exactly that: a one-off. But let’s put the onus on the NHL clubs. The 32 teams had a vote in this process, right? And the vote was 26 to 6 to try decentralization. So the NHL could be applauded for trying something new. But if you vote again, I’m going to guess it’ll be 32 to nothing to go back to the old self."

Former No. 1 draft pick John Tavares makes feelings known about NHL Draft

John Tavares, who chose to forego becoming a free agent on July 1, finalized his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs extending it with a four-year, $17.52 million contract. The center-man shared his feelings on the decentralized draft via The Toronto Sun:

“I think there’s probably mixed feelings on it being decentralized. There was certainly a special buzz about being in the arena. For me, it was in Montreal. Incredible being in the cathedral of hockey, and being able to be selected No. 1 was unbelievable, something I’ll never ever forget.”

Tavares was a No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL draft by the New York Islanders. This year, the Isles also had the first pick through which they chose Matthew Schaefer.

