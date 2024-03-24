NHL insiders provide updates on potential NCAA-CHL player restrictions removal: Reports

Recent reports from NHL insiders have shed light on potential changes in the relationship between the NCAA and the Canadian Hockey League. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, discussions have emerged about the NCAA considering removing all restrictions for CHL players to join NCAA teams after completing their CHL careers.

Friedman first clarified the situation:

"One thing that's starting to filter out now that we've left, is that the NHL did give the general managers an update on the future of the NCAA and CHL relationship.

"And what we understand is that they were told that the NCAA is actively considering removing all restrictions for CHL players to play in the NCAA after their CHL careers are done."

While the exact timeline remains uncertain, and the change is not guaranteed, National Hockey League general managers have been informed about the possibility. This development could have significant implications, including the National Hockey League and CHL agreement and player rights.

"Now, we don't know about the timeline, we don't know 100% it's gonna happen, but the managers were told the NHL is preparing for it, and they should be prepared for the possibility of it too," Friedman said.

Currently, teams hold the rights of players drafted from the CHL for two years, whereas those drafted from the USHL or the NCAA have their rights held for four years. Any alterations to these regulations would require collective bargaining with players.

Friedman talked about the implications that could affect the National Hockey League-CHL agreement:

"Now that could affect a lot of things, the NHL -CHL agreement. Also, for example, if you get drafted from the Canadian Hockey League, NHL teams hold your rights for two years, if you get drafted out of the USHL or the NCAA, they hold their rights for four years."

The potential removal of NCAA-CHL player restrictions marks a potential shift in the hockey landscape, prompting discussions and preparations among teams and players.

NHL insider Friedman considers it will bring a big change

Elliotte Friedman also hinted at the removal of NCAA-CHL player restrictions as a big change for the CHL players.

"So all of that would have to be collectively bargained with the players, but Ron, there's no question, but it could be a very big change," Friedman said.

The outcome of these discussions could substantially change how players transition between these leagues, signaling a new era in player development and team dynamics within the National Hockey League.