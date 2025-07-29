  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Washington Capitals
  • NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist opens up about his scary heart condition that forced early retirement- "Pressure was 60, at 70 your heart stops"

NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist opens up about his scary heart condition that forced early retirement- "Pressure was 60, at 70 your heart stops"

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:32 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Henrik Lundqvist reflects on the heart condition that ended his NHL career (image credit: IMAGN)

Henrik Lundqvist, one of the most respected goaltenders in NHL history, opened up about the heart condition that forced him to retire. He discussed in detail how things changed as he prepared to continue his career with the Washington Capitals after leaving the New York Rangers.

Ad

Lundqvist last played on Aug. 3, 2020, for the Rangers in the playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. The team bought out final year of his contract. Months after stepping away, Lundqvist still felt confident he could play.

“I remember a month or two months after that, we were talking in August," Lundqvist said on Tuesday, via the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast. "Maybe I went to the rink just to skate, and I loved it. Oh, I'm not done yet. I'm not done. It was I was not done,” he said. “I felt like I had at least three more years.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That belief pushed him to explore options with other NHL teams. Eventually, he signed a one-year deal with the Capitals.

“Washington felt like the best match for me, family, where I'm at, and, you know, my career,” Lundqvist said.

However, during medical evaluations with team doctors in the fall of 2020, new concerns came up. Lundqvist knew for a long time that he had a leaky heart valve.

Ad
“I knew I had a condition where my valve was leaky," Lundqvist said. "I've known that for years but it was steady for so many years.”

Those checkups showed that the situation worsened. Just as he was getting ready to head to Washington, he received some difficult news.

“We had this call with the doctors, and they (said) it's like, no, no, no, all the tests, everything is actually worse than we thought,” Lundqvist said. “My pressure used to be 19, 20 — it was at 60. At 70, your heart stops. And then my aorta was too big, so we need to replace that. And the valve was hanging on.”
Ad

After hearing that, Lundqvist knew he couldn’t play anymore.

Ad

More on Henrik Lundqvist’s surgery and the setback that ended his NHL comeback

Henrik Lundqvist had open-heart surgery in January 2021 at a Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Eric Roselli led the six-hour procedure, which included three major repairs to his heart: the valve, the aortic root and the ascending aorta.

Following surgery, Henrik focused on recovery and made steady progress. He returned to the ice seven weeks later.

Ad
“I would stay in the moment, not look too far ahead, and see the improvement,” Lundqvist said in April 2021 (06:43), via "Open Heart."

youtube-cover

However, before his move to Washington, Lundqvist felt sharp pain in his chest and back. Tests showed he had pericarditis, an inflammation around the heart. It required weekly injections and limits on physical activity, which ended any chance of returning to the NHL. Lundqvist had to accept that his playing career was over.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications