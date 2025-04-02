NHL legend hilariously shares being yelled at by ex-Flyers HC John Tortorella during his time with Tampa Bay Lightning

Former NHL defenseman Dan Boyle shared a funny memory about coach John Tortorella. While speaking on "SDPN" Monday, Boyle recalled an unusual moment from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boyle joined the Lightning near the trade deadline on Jan. 7, 2002. The team was struggling then. Boyle and his teammates, including Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, helped turn things around. Two years later, they won the Stanley Cup in 2004.

Boyle shared a story about getting yelled at by Tortorella for leaving the ice too soon during a power play.

"So it was a power play. I was out there for like 40 seconds first power play, and it was one of those nights I'm not feeling it. I'm not making my passes crisp. But I'm just, I'm off." Boyle said on the podcast. "So as a team guy, I'm like, 'I'm gonna let... whoever's next go do it, right? And then the next day, he (Torts) waited."

The next day, Tortorella paused the game tape in a team meeting and circled the remaining power-play time.

"So he plays the power play, 40 seconds in, presses pause, and then goes like this, (circles) ... He goes 'What the f**k are you doing?'. I'm getting off. I'm like I'm having a shitty night. I'm not f**k playing well. - And he goes 'You f***ing stay out there.' And he was basically saying, 'Stay out there. We want you. We need you.'" Boyle said.

"And it was like this weird like 'Oh shit.' Like this guy ... And it made feel so good.

Boyle played 17 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, and retired in 2016 with 605 points in 1,093 games.

Boyle talked about John Tortorella's challenging coaching style

John Tortorella was fired as Philadelphia Flyers' coach on Thursday. Before the firing decision, the Flyers lost 11 of their last 12 games. Tortorella had a complicated relationship with young players like Cam York and Matvei Michkov. He often challenged them, which led to tension.

Boyle also talked on the podcast about Tortorella's strong coaching style:

"And again, six years there, I led the league in ice time ... And so, how can I complain about playing for Torts? He got the best out of us, but you have to have thick skin, and that's where the ones, the players that don't, usually will crumble under Torts, but the guys that do have thick skin can thrive day-to-day."

Assistant coach Brad Shaw will finish the season for the Flyers. The team hopes to improve next season with their young roster.

