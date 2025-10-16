  • home icon
  • NHL
  • NHL legend Ilya Kovalchuk's wife Nicole completes incredible mountain climbing feat (In Photos)

NHL legend Ilya Kovalchuk's wife Nicole completes incredible mountain climbing feat (In Photos)

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Oct 16, 2025 21:29 GMT
Ilya Kovalchuk&rsquo;s wife Nicole Andrazajtis reaches the seven summits (via Instagram/@nikolkovalchukofficial)
Ilya Kovalchuk’s wife Nikol Andrazajtis reaches the seven summits (image credits: instagram/nikolkovalchukofficial)

NHL legend Ilya Kovalchuk was famous on the ice, but his wife, Nicole, has built her own path in mountaineering. A former Russian singer with the group Mirage, Nicole has climbed some of the world’s highest mountains. She has reached the top of 14 peaks over 8,000 meters since 2020, and has also completed a trek to the South Pole.

Ad

Nicole completed the Seven Summits on June 6, reaching highest mountain on each continent. She shared her achievement on Instagram 10 days later.

"SEVEN SUMMITS COMPLETED. On June 6, 2025, at 6:40 PM, I officially completed the Seven Summits, reaching the highest peaks on each continent! Denali truly tested my endurance with its challenging weather, wild winds, and bone-chilling temperatures that felt like -50°C. But I made it! I am incredibly grateful for this amazing journey and all the tough moments that made it so memorable," Nicole wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Her Seven Summits climb includes Mount Kilimanjaro (2020), Mount Elbrus (2022), Aconcagua (2023), Mount Everest (2023), Carstensz Pyramid (2024), Mount Vinson (2024) and Denali (2025).

Nicole met Kovalchuk in 2002 and got married in 2008 in Russia. They have four children: daughters Karolina and Eva, and sons Philipp and Artem. Despite her busy family life, Nicole continued to follow her passion for climbing.

"I may not fully understand everything that has happened over the past two years, but I’m confident there’s enough material for a book or even something more exciting in the future-time will tell. I have a lot to say," Nicole wrote on Instagram on June 23.
Ad

BarDown also shared photos of Nicole’s climbs on Instagram, showing her journey through the Seven Summits and other peaks.

Ilya Kovalchuk's remarks interpreted as retirement announcement

Ilya Kovalchuk previously discussed his hockey future in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency in March. After joining Spartak Moscow in 2023-24, Kovalchuk did not participate in the KHL in 2024-25.

He mentioned in the interview that his professional career was most likely ending soon.

Ad
"I think my professional career is probably over," Kovalchuk said. "Of course, hockey will never leave my life. I’ve been playing it my whole life.”

Howeer, Kovalchuk made it clear to Match TV that he has not formally retired, despite his statement being initially considered as a retirement announcement.

"I have not officially announced the end of my career," Kovalchuk said on Mach 16. "I am a free agent, call me."

Before joining NHL, Kovalchuk began his professional career in 1999 with Spartak Moscow. He was drafted at No. 1 in 2001, and played in 926 games, finishing with 443 goals and 876 points. Kovalchuk has also competed in the KHL and won two Gagarin Cups.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications