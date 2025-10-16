NHL legend Ilya Kovalchuk was famous on the ice, but his wife, Nicole, has built her own path in mountaineering. A former Russian singer with the group Mirage, Nicole has climbed some of the world’s highest mountains. She has reached the top of 14 peaks over 8,000 meters since 2020, and has also completed a trek to the South Pole.Nicole completed the Seven Summits on June 6, reaching highest mountain on each continent. She shared her achievement on Instagram 10 days later.&quot;SEVEN SUMMITS COMPLETED. On June 6, 2025, at 6:40 PM, I officially completed the Seven Summits, reaching the highest peaks on each continent! Denali truly tested my endurance with its challenging weather, wild winds, and bone-chilling temperatures that felt like -50°C. But I made it! I am incredibly grateful for this amazing journey and all the tough moments that made it so memorable,&quot; Nicole wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer Seven Summits climb includes Mount Kilimanjaro (2020), Mount Elbrus (2022), Aconcagua (2023), Mount Everest (2023), Carstensz Pyramid (2024), Mount Vinson (2024) and Denali (2025).Nicole met Kovalchuk in 2002 and got married in 2008 in Russia. They have four children: daughters Karolina and Eva, and sons Philipp and Artem. Despite her busy family life, Nicole continued to follow her passion for climbing.&quot;I may not fully understand everything that has happened over the past two years, but I’m confident there’s enough material for a book or even something more exciting in the future-time will tell. I have a lot to say,&quot; Nicole wrote on Instagram on June 23.BarDown also shared photos of Nicole’s climbs on Instagram, showing her journey through the Seven Summits and other peaks.Ilya Kovalchuk's remarks interpreted as retirement announcementIlya Kovalchuk previously discussed his hockey future in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency in March. After joining Spartak Moscow in 2023-24, Kovalchuk did not participate in the KHL in 2024-25.He mentioned in the interview that his professional career was most likely ending soon.&quot;I think my professional career is probably over,&quot; Kovalchuk said. &quot;Of course, hockey will never leave my life. I’ve been playing it my whole life.”Howeer, Kovalchuk made it clear to Match TV that he has not formally retired, despite his statement being initially considered as a retirement announcement.&quot;I have not officially announced the end of my career,&quot; Kovalchuk said on Mach 16. &quot;I am a free agent, call me.&quot;Before joining NHL, Kovalchuk began his professional career in 1999 with Spartak Moscow. He was drafted at No. 1 in 2001, and played in 926 games, finishing with 443 goals and 876 points. Kovalchuk has also competed in the KHL and won two Gagarin Cups.