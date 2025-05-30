NHL legend Mark Messier offers blunt advice to Oilers ahead of Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final. They defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Now, they will face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last year’s Final.

Hockey legend Mark Messier spoke with Scott Van Pelt during the NHL on ESPN broadcast after the win against Dallas. Messier said Edmonton must start strong in the series.

"The number one thing they're going to learn from last year is don't be late to the party," Messier said. [8:17] "You can get this. This Stanley Cup Finals will get away from you in a hurry if you're not ready to play early in the series, and (that) is exactly what happened to the Oilers last year. By the time they woke up, they were down.

Messier reminded them that Florida is a tough team and Edmonton knows how the Panthers play. Last year, the Oilers fell behind early in the series but made a strong comeback but had nothing left for Game 7. Messier said they must be ready from the first puck drop.

"They made a miraculous comeback to force a Game Seven, but by that time they were so physically and emotionally spent that they didn't have anything left in the seventh game," Messier said. "So ... the first thing you know you learn is they're going to be ready to play. From the opening puck drop."

Edmonton did not begin the playoffs as favorites because injuries had weakened their lineup. Key players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane missed time. The team also changed its goalie during the first round. Calvin Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner after two losses to the Kings.

That move worked, and Edmonton came back to win the series in six games. They defeated the Golden Knights in five games and the Stars in five games. The team started to come together at the right time.

Mark Messier praised Oilers' power play and goalie

Mark Messier also talked about the Edmonton Oilers beating the Dallas Stars 6-3 to reach the Stanley Cup Final. He said they were dominant during the whole series. Losing the first game in the third period was unusual for them this season, Messier said the Oilers are strong on the counterattack.

"They were dominant the whole series, to be honest with you," Messier said. [5:06]. "They're just so good. They're the counterpunch. They make you pay for every mistake that you make, whether it's big or small."

Messier talked about a key moment in Game 5 when the Stars looked strong in the second period. Just when it seemed like Dallas had a chance, Connor McDavid scored to make it 4-2. Messier said that was a big goal. He also mentioned the Oilers' power play, calling it “lethal,” and praised their goaltender, Stuart Skinner, for his strong play.

"Their power play's lethal," Messier said. "They're getting great goaltending from Skinner. There are just so many great things that the Oilers are doing this year. They're more experienced, they're more patient, they're more veteran-like, they're more business-like, they're going to be a tough team to stop."

Messier believes Edmonton has improved in many areas. According to him, they are averaging almost five goals a game, which is rare in today’s NHL, especially in the playoffs.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is on Wednesday in Edmonton.

