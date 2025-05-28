NHL legend Mark Messier sings praises of Connor McDavid &Leon Draisaitl's "perfect complement" in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

NHL legend Mark Messier praised the perfect complement of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for their impressive performance in the playoffs.

Ad

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. The Oilers are now one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the second consecutive year.

Nugent-Hopkins was the driving force behind the Oilers' pair of power play goals, assisting Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry. After the game, Messier highlighted their sheer talent and incredible talent, noting that Nugent-Hopkins doesn't get enough credit for the power play.

Ad

Trending

Messier praised Nugent-Hopkins for his brilliant plays on both power-play goals, calling him one of the best special-teams players in the NHL.

(1:45 onwards)

"Just sheer talent. They're really connected, playing off each other. Nugent-Hopkins doesn't get enough credit for the power play," Messier said. The play never ends with him. He's a perfect complement to McDavid and Draisaitl."

He added:

Ad

"He makes two world-class plays on both power play goals tonight for the Edmonton Oilers. One of the best special team players in the National Hockey League. Not only does he play the power play, but he also kills penalties effectively. Great hockey player."

Ad

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins accumulated two points in Game 4. He has racked up 18 points through five goals and 13 assists in 15 playoff games.

Leon Draisaitl opens up on the challenge to close out the series in Dallas

Leon Draisaitl opened up about the challenge of closing out the series in Dallas, stating that the team anticipates the Stars to be desperate for the win.

Ad

He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, emphasizing that the Oilers must match Dallas' desperation in the next game.

"Yeah, really hard. I mean, they're going to be desperate, we know that but we got to obviously match that. And obviously, yeah looking to close it out," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draisaitl has accumulated 23 points through seven goals and 16 assists in 15 playoff games. The Oilers will hope to close out the series when facing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Oilers' Leon Draisaitl makes feelings known after securing Game 4 win over Stars

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama