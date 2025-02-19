Mark Messier, who is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of the sport, spoke about the USA-Canada hockey rivalry before the 4 Nations Face-Off final. On ESPN’s "Get Up," he called it "massive" because the U.S. has become a strong hockey nation.

Ad

"Well, the rivalry has become massive because the United States has emerged as a superpower in international hockey," Messier said on Wednesday. "We know what Canada's done in international hockey over the years, they've been a dominant force for every country. Now the USA has caught up to them. This is, well everything's on the line."

Ad

Trending

He described the final as a "Game 7" where everything is at stake.

"This is like a Game 7 here for these two teams," Messier said.

The U.S. won the 1996 World Cup best-on-best tournament, defeating Canada with a 2-1 series score in the finals. Messier compared this year's American team to the 1980 Olympic squad and the 1996 World Cup winners.

"The fact that the US is trying to emerge as a team like the 1980 championship team and Olympics and like the 1996 World Cup hockey team that became so popular with us and inspired many young boys and girls to play hockey," Messier said.

Ad

Canada has dominated international hockey for years. The U.S. lost to Canada in the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics and 2010 Vancouver Olympics. However, Messier said the U.S. is now competing at the same level.

"And for Canada, we know what they've been able to do in international hockey, the dominance they've had for years," Messier said. "They're being forced out and pressured now by a young, talented US team."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canada is looking to defend its hockey legacy but the U.S. wants to prove it belongs at the top. The final is expected to be a tough and exciting game.

USA forward Jack Eichel shares the "Game 7" thought with Mark Messier

Like Mark Messier, Team USA forward Jack Eichel has also compared the USA-Canada final to a Game 7, saying it will be intense and competitive.

Ad

“It’s a Game 7, right?” Eichel said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. “It’s for everything. You’re going to see desperate hockey. You’re going to see everything you saw in the first game and more, I imagine. It’ll be great.”

The U.S. already secured a spot in the final before losing 2-1 to Sweden on Monday. They rested key players like Connor Hellebuyck, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk. The final will be a rematch of the USA’s 3-1 win over Canada in Montreal. Canada secured its spot after a 5-3 win over Finland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles