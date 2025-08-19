NHL legend Sergei Fedorov makes his feelings known as Red Wings confirm retirement of his iconic #91 jersey

The Detroit Red Wings will retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey on January 12. The ceremony will take place before a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.Fedorov reacted to the news with gratitude and shared his thoughts in a statement released by the Red Wings.“I’m extremely grateful for this tremendous honor,” he said.He thanked the organization for bringing him to Detroit and giving him the chance to play for one of the league’s most respected teams.&quot;Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise. I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams,&quot; Fedorov continued.He spoke about the three Stanley Cups he helped win.&quot;Above all, I’m proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown,&quot; Fedorov added.He made special mention of Red Wings Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch, who called him with this news.&quot;The memories made along the way - with legendary teammates, coaches, and exceptional ownership - will stay with me forever. Lastly, I want to thank Chris Ilitch for the call yesterday to share the news about retiring my number,&quot; Fedorov said.Fedorov, who was known for his speed, played 13 seasons with the Red Wings. In 1994, he became the first European-trained player to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.The Red Wings’ choice to retire his number keeps his legacy connected to Detroit. For fans, the ceremony will recall the years when Fedorov was central to the team’s success and a key figure in Hockeytown’s history. As he said himself,“It’s a moment I’ll always cherish. I can’t wait to see everyone in January.”Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch comments on Sergei Fedorov's jersey retirementDetroit Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch talked about Sergei Fedorov on Tuesday. He said Fedorov’s role in three Stanley Cups (1997, 1998 and 2002) makes him deserving of the Red Wings' honor.&quot;We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena,&quot; Ilitch said, via NHL.com on Tuesday. &quot;Among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel.&quot;Ilitch added that his parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch, respected Fedorov as a dynamic and charismatic player. He helped the team qualify for 13 straight playoffs, and so the team is looking forward to the tribute day.