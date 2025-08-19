  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • NHL legend Sergei Fedorov makes his feelings known as Red Wings confirm retirement of his iconic #91 jersey

NHL legend Sergei Fedorov makes his feelings known as Red Wings confirm retirement of his iconic #91 jersey

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:01 GMT
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12 - Source: Getty
NHL legend Sergei Fedorov to have no. 91 jersey retired by Red Wings in 2026 ceremony (Source: Getty)

The Detroit Red Wings will retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey on January 12. The ceremony will take place before a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

Ad

Fedorov reacted to the news with gratitude and shared his thoughts in a statement released by the Red Wings.

“I’m extremely grateful for this tremendous honor,” he said.

He thanked the organization for bringing him to Detroit and giving him the chance to play for one of the league’s most respected teams.

"Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise. I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams," Fedorov continued.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He spoke about the three Stanley Cups he helped win.

"Above all, I’m proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown," Fedorov added.

He made special mention of Red Wings Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch, who called him with this news.

"The memories made along the way - with legendary teammates, coaches, and exceptional ownership - will stay with me forever. Lastly, I want to thank Chris Ilitch for the call yesterday to share the news about retiring my number," Fedorov said.
Ad

Fedorov, who was known for his speed, played 13 seasons with the Red Wings. In 1994, he became the first European-trained player to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

The Red Wings’ choice to retire his number keeps his legacy connected to Detroit. For fans, the ceremony will recall the years when Fedorov was central to the team’s success and a key figure in Hockeytown’s history. As he said himself,

Ad
“It’s a moment I’ll always cherish. I can’t wait to see everyone in January.”
Ad

Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch comments on Sergei Fedorov's jersey retirement

Detroit Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch talked about Sergei Fedorov on Tuesday. He said Fedorov’s role in three Stanley Cups (1997, 1998 and 2002) makes him deserving of the Red Wings' honor.

"We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena," Ilitch said, via NHL.com on Tuesday. "Among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel."

Ilitch added that his parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch, respected Fedorov as a dynamic and charismatic player. He helped the team qualify for 13 straight playoffs, and so the team is looking forward to the tribute day.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications