  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • NHL Mock Trade: Penguins send Erik Karlsson to Carolina Hurricanes for $9,600,000 D-man, second-round pick & prospect

NHL Mock Trade: Penguins send Erik Karlsson to Carolina Hurricanes for $9,600,000 D-man, second-round pick & prospect

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:18 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Penguins could trade Erik Karlsson to Hurricanes in deal involving Shayne Gostisbehere (image credit: IMAGN)

Trade speculation around Erik Karlsson continues this offseason. After a quiet year in Pittsburgh, his name is back in the mix, and one mock trade linked him to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ad

According to Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz, the Penguins could send Karlsson to Carolina for Shayne Gostisbehere, a conditional second-round pick and a mid-level prospect.

“One of the things that could make Karlsson more attractive to a contender is that while his salary cap number is still significant, the amount of actual cash he is owed isn't,” Gretz wrote on Tuesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Karlsson finished his 16th NHL season in 2024-25, recording 11 goals and 53 points in 82 games. That’s a drop from his 101-point season with San Jose two years ago. Karlssom also struggled defensively and ended the year with a -24 rating. His average ice time stayed above 23 minutes per game, but his overall impact was lower than expected.

For Pittsburgh, this trade could help in a few ways. Gostisbehere is on a three-year $9.6 million contract with a $3.2 million cap hit. He is known for his offensive ability and could boost the power play, and the Penguins would gain future assets and more flexibility.

Ad

It also matches Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas’ offseason approach.

“I know that we have a lot of assets we could use, we have a lot of cap space we could use," Dubas said in April, via Pittsburgh Hockey Now. "We will use it if there are opportunities to bring in players that can be a part of returning the team to contention and then maintaining their level all the way through their contracts once in contention.”
Ad

Even at age 35, Karlsson, who is signed for two more years, brings strong puck-moving skills and power-play experience.

“Carolina is a team that not only has enough salary-cap space to take on Karlsson's contract, but it could also really use a right-shot defenseman who can provide an offensive push, especially after losing Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov from last year's roster,” Gretz wrote.
Ad

Frank Seravalli questions Erik Karlsson’s fit with $1.25B Hurricanes over Shayne Gostisbehere

Frank Seravalli spoke about Erik Karlsson as a fit for the Carolina Hurricanes. He compared Karlsson’s $11.5 million cap hit to Shayne Gostisbehere’s $3.2 million AAV.

“How much better is Erik Karlsson at seven and a half than Shayne Gostisbehere?” Seravalli said on Tuesday, via B/R Open Ice.
Ad

Seravalli also questioned if the value Karlsson brings is worth the higher cost.

“Is there a gulf between the two? Probably,” Seravalli said.
Ad

In his view, the Hurricanes, valued at $1.25 billion, according to Forbes, might want to use its cap space on other needs.

It’s still not clear if this trade will happen, but it could work for both sides. Pittsburgh would get younger and gain cap room, while Carolina would add an experienced right-shot defenseman who can still contribute offensively.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications