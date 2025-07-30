NHL Mock Trade: Penguins send Erik Karlsson to Carolina Hurricanes for $9,600,000 D-man, second-round pick & prospect

Trade speculation around Erik Karlsson continues this offseason. After a quiet year in Pittsburgh, his name is back in the mix, and one mock trade linked him to the Carolina Hurricanes.According to Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz, the Penguins could send Karlsson to Carolina for Shayne Gostisbehere, a conditional second-round pick and a mid-level prospect.“One of the things that could make Karlsson more attractive to a contender is that while his salary cap number is still significant, the amount of actual cash he is owed isn't,” Gretz wrote on Tuesday.Karlsson finished his 16th NHL season in 2024-25, recording 11 goals and 53 points in 82 games. That’s a drop from his 101-point season with San Jose two years ago. Karlssom also struggled defensively and ended the year with a -24 rating. His average ice time stayed above 23 minutes per game, but his overall impact was lower than expected.For Pittsburgh, this trade could help in a few ways. Gostisbehere is on a three-year $9.6 million contract with a $3.2 million cap hit. He is known for his offensive ability and could boost the power play, and the Penguins would gain future assets and more flexibility.It also matches Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas’ offseason approach.“I know that we have a lot of assets we could use, we have a lot of cap space we could use,&quot; Dubas said in April, via Pittsburgh Hockey Now. &quot;We will use it if there are opportunities to bring in players that can be a part of returning the team to contention and then maintaining their level all the way through their contracts once in contention.”Even at age 35, Karlsson, who is signed for two more years, brings strong puck-moving skills and power-play experience.“Carolina is a team that not only has enough salary-cap space to take on Karlsson's contract, but it could also really use a right-shot defenseman who can provide an offensive push, especially after losing Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov from last year's roster,” Gretz wrote.Frank Seravalli questions Erik Karlsson’s fit with $1.25B Hurricanes over Shayne GostisbehereFrank Seravalli spoke about Erik Karlsson as a fit for the Carolina Hurricanes. He compared Karlsson’s $11.5 million cap hit to Shayne Gostisbehere’s $3.2 million AAV.“How much better is Erik Karlsson at seven and a half than Shayne Gostisbehere?” Seravalli said on Tuesday, via B/R Open Ice.Seravalli also questioned if the value Karlsson brings is worth the higher cost.“Is there a gulf between the two? Probably,” Seravalli said.In his view, the Hurricanes, valued at $1.25 billion, according to Forbes, might want to use its cap space on other needs.It’s still not clear if this trade will happen, but it could work for both sides. Pittsburgh would get younger and gain cap room, while Carolina would add an experienced right-shot defenseman who can still contribute offensively.