NHL and NHLPA looking to deliver big 2028 World Cup of Hockey update at 4 Nations Face-Off: Report

The NHL and NHLPA are planning an announcement about the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. NHL insider Darren Dreger reported they are moving forward without the involvement of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). This update is expected during the Four Nations Face-Off, which takes place from February 12 to 20 in Montreal and Boston.

"The NHL and NHLPA have advised the IIHF they intend on moving forward, at least for now, without IIHF involvement in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. The NHL and PA are hoping to make an announcement on the 2028 WCH in some form at the upcoming Four Nations Faceoff."

This could allow Russian players to compete, depending on international conditions. Russia and Belarus have been banned from IIHF events since February 2022 due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. NHL and NHLPA officials will decide Russia’s participation based on the situation at the time.

The World Cup of Hockey is organized by the NHL and PA, unlike events like the Olympics or World Championships. This allows NHL players to participate without schedule conflicts. The last tournament in 2016, held in Toronto, was won by Canada. Sidney Crosby and Carey Price played key roles in that victory.

During the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in September, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the plan for the 2028 event includes eight teams.

“We've historically had eight teams, and what we're probably want to do is create a qualifying tournament for two of the eight teams,” Daly said, “So, in other words, four teams competing for the last two spots with the other six teams being invited."

Six teams -- Canada, the USA, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Russia -- are expected to qualify directly.

NHL and NHLPA were in conflict with IIHF due to the schedule

The NHL and NHL Players' Association were unhappy with the IIHF's proposal for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. In the second week of January, Darren Dreger reported that the proposal received in December was seen as unacceptable. The main issue is the tournament's schedule.

The NHL and NHLPA want the event in February 2028, but the IIHF says this would disrupt their calendar.

"Now the focus remains on that World Cup in February of 2028. The IIHF says that an event in February is too disruptive." Dreger said on TSN's Insider Trading. "The NHL is stuck on that month..."

After reviewing the IIHF's proposal, the NHL and PA have finally decided to hold the tournament without the IIHF.

