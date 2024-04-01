NHL player-turned-analyst names shock team as one of the favorites to lift Stanley Cup

As we head towards the business end of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, talks have begun and pundits have started putting their choices on which team is favourites for the coveted Stanley Cup.

Former NHL player Ryan Whitney recently shared his thoughts via the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast when asked about the possibility of Carolina Hurricanes being one of the dark horses for the Stanley Cup this season,

" I am not any more and I was always one of the people who dogged them (Carolina Hurricanes)."

While mentioning the latest addition of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Jake Guentzel and his partnership with Seth Jarvis, Whitney said,

"Guentzel has fit in there like, oh my God, him and Jarvis, looks like they've played together forever, they're pointing at each other after sick goals..."

He further went on to add,

"...And Aho is just out of this world right now. They have a great defense, Anderson's healthy. They are an awesome team. I think this year they can get it done. I've never said that before. I have never done that."

Ryan Whitney has given his vote of confidence towards the Hurricanes. Currently sitting pretty at second place in Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes already have one foot in the playoffs. Now only time will tell, how Whitney's prediction will play out.

What's next for the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL?

The Carolina Hurricanes (47-21-7) have been pushing hard to seal their berth in the 2024 NHL playoffs. Having won three of their last four games, the team will be hoping to extend their rich vein of form against Atlantic Division leaders Boston Bruins.

The Hurricanes have benefitted from their attacking prowess, consisting of not only Jake Guentzel and Seth Jarvis but their leading contributor in Sebastian Aho.

The 26-year-old Finnish Center has contributed to 33 goals and 52 assists in 72 games this NHL season, his contribution of 85 points is now his career high performance.

The Carolina Hurricanes have three back-to-back home games to host against Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets.

With a busy March schedule for the Hurricanes, the players, management and most importantly the fans would be aware of the importance each of these games have and would want to make the most out of this.

As we draw a close to the regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes would be hopeful to have their home fans back them for the upcoming three games which could prove to be pivotal.