The NHL's current Stanley Cup playoff format has been in place since 2013-14, but there is still divided opinion on whether it should be changed. Some executives and players believe reverting to a straight 1-through-8 seeding in each conference would be more fair.

As NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said to The Athletic, one poor regular season by the Metropolitan Division's third seed isn't enough reason alone to overhaul the format. However, the ongoing lack of enthusiasm from fans over a decade since its adoption shows the debate is worth revisiting.

Under the current playoff system, the top three teams in each division make it along with two wild cards in each conference. This was designed to fuel divisional rivalries but has received criticism when wild cards disrupt that pure divisional matchup.

Some around the league now believe going back to a straight conference seeding of 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, etc. would be fair. This is the system the NHL used successfully from 1993-94 through 2012-13.

Penguins’ defenseman Erik Karlsson told LeBrun on playoffs format:

"1 vs 8 seems the most logical. I would probably be more of an advocate that way...It's the most fair."

However, Philadelphia Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones supports the current Stanley Cup playoff system:

“I’m still good with the current format,” Jones said via text message to LeBrun.

“I think the reward for finishing first in the division is significant enough, and the second- and third-place division battles make for some great hockey in round one.”

LeBrun notes that today's format was the NHL's second attempt after its initial 2013 realignment proposal after rejected by the NHL Players' Association. The union felt the first proposal unfairly advantaged the two seven-team divisions over the two eight-team divisions since the top four in each qualified.

NHL team presidents' take on Stanley Cup playoffs format

Pierre LeBrun recently asked NHL team presidents for their thoughts on potentially changing the Stanley Cup playoff format from the current divisional wild card system to a conference seeding of 1 through 8.

Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said he understands the rationale for the current format in promoting divisional rivalries, but noted there aren't as many regular season divisional games now. He expressed interest in gauging hockey fan reception to a return to conference seeding.

Los Angeles Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille said he doesn't have an issue with the current playoffs but wishes there were more divisional regular season games.

However, he's open to discussing changes:

"I would listen at least and study it, yes."

A dozen other team presidents requested anonymity per the commissioner's preference to keep the subject internal. One who went on record was Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford, who texted:

"I would keep it the same. Even with this format, the lowest team has beaten the top team."

The feedback from these presidents highlights the ongoing debate over the NHL's Stanley Cup playoff format.

