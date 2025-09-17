Connor McDavid’s contract has become one of the main stories in the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers captain has been with the team for 10 seasons since being drafted at No. 1 in 2015.

Ad

He remains one of the league’s best players, finishing the 2024-25 regular season with 100 points. In the playoffs, McDavid added 33 points in 22 games, but the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final again to the Florida Panthers.

The star center is under an eight-year $100 million deal that runs through the 2025-26 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent after. With McDavid's next contract already a topic of discussion, players around the league are weighing in on what he should earn.

Ad

Trending

One Western Conference forward told The Athletic on Wednesday that he wants McDavid to take 20% of the salary cap, which is the maximum allowed. That figure would equal to $19.1 million per season, based on the $95.5 million cap.

“I want to see him get 20% of the cap,” the forward said.

Meanwhile, an Eastern Conference defenseman suggested that he could sign for less to give Edmonton more flexibility. That would allow the Oilers to keep a strong roster around him. McDavid has acknowledged the challenge of finding the right balance.

Ad

“I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair,” McDavid said on Sept. 5, via NHL.com. “With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky.”

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun also gave an update on Connor McDavid's contract

Pierre LeBrun shared on Tuesday that contract talks between Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are still ongoing.

Ad

The NHL insider added that the two sides have not exchanged numbers, but that part would be simple when the time comes. The focus remains more on long-term plans and how the Oilers will look in the coming years.

LeBrun explained that conversations have stayed “very cordial,” showing both sides want to get a deal done. He also noted that McDavid is not rushing and will only move forward when he feels ready.

Ad

“Connor McDavid will green-light his agent when he feels comfortable,” LeBrun said, via TSN.

McDavid’s attention is on the new season and another chance to compete for the Stanley Cup. The contract decision will come later, but he is in no hurry to make it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama