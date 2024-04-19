NHL Playoff Brackets: All 8 Stanley Cup playoffs matchups confirmed after final regular season day 

As the regular season comes to an end, the NHL playoff brackets are now confirmed. After 82 regular season games, 16 teams have emerged to battle it out for the coveted Stanley Cup.

In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against their rivals Boston Bruins. The Florida Panthers will take on their in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the New York Rangers are set to battle the Washington Capitals.

Rounding out the East, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders.

Moving to the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks will square off against the Nashville Predators, and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings in a rematch of their exciting series from the previous year.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche, while the Dallas Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights.

2024 NHL playoff brackets:

Eastern Conference matchups

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Western Conference matchups

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The playoffs will start on Saturday with the Maple Leafs-Bruins series leading the charge. The Canucks-Predators and Jets-Avalanche series will follow on Sunday, while the Oilers-Kings matchup will begin on Monday.