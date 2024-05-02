NHL Playoffs 2024 Round 2 brackets: Confirmed matchups, potential clashes and more explored

The NHL playoffs are in full swing, and the battle for the Stanley Cup is reaching a fever pitch. With several first-round series concluded, hockey fans are eagerly looking ahead to the matchups and storylines that Round 2 will bring.

Let's take a close look at confirmed games and some other details about round 2 of the 2024 NHL playoffs.

Eastern Conference

#1. Florida Panthers (D1) vs. Boston Bruins (D2)/Toronto Maple Leafs (D3)

Regular-season records:

Panthers: 52-24-6, 110 points

52-24-6, 110 points Bruins: 47-20-15, 109 points; Maple Leafs: 46-26-10, 102 points

Leading scorers:

Panthers: Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A)

Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A) Bruins: David Pastrnak, 110 points (47 G, 63 A); Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, 107 points (69 G, 38 A)

#2. New York Rangers (D1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (D2)

Regular-season records:

Rangers: 55-23-4, 114 points

55-23-4, 114 points Hurricanes: 52-23-7, 111 points

Leading scorers:

Rangers: Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A)

Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A) Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, 89 points (36 G, 53 A)

Western Conference

#1. Dallas Stars (D1)/Vegas Golden Knights (WC2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (D3)

Regular-season records:

Stars: 52-21-9, 113 points; Golden Knights: 45-29-8, 98 points

52-21-9, 113 points; 45-29-8, 98 points Avalanche: 50-25-7, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Stars: Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A); Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A)

Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A); Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A) Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, 140 points (51 G, 89 A)

#2. Vancouver Canucks (D1)/Nashville Predators (WC1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (D2)

Regular-season records:

Canucks: 50-23-9, 109 points; Predators: 47-30-5, 99 points

50-23-9, 109 points; 47-30-5, 99 points Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points

Leading scorers:

Canucks: J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A); Predators: Filip Forsberg, 94 points (48 G, 46 A)

J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A); Filip Forsberg, 94 points (48 G, 46 A) Oilers: Connor McDavid, 132 points (32 G, 100 A)

First-Round Recap

The New York Rangers swept the Washington Capitals in the first round. The Florida Panthers got the better of the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. The Carolina Hurricanes, too, moved to Round 2 by ousting the New York Islanders in five games.

The Western Conference saw the Colorado Avalanche take down the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers outlast the Los Angeles Kings. This result elevates the excitement for the second round.

NHL Playoff Format and other details for Round Two

The NHL follows a bracket format throughout the postseason. This format adds an element of unpredictability and excitement as teams winning in the best-of-seven series proceed to the next round.

In the second round, winners from the first round within each bracket will battle each other to determine which four teams advance to the conference finals.

Key Dates and Schedule

While the NHL has yet to announce the exact beginning time for Round 2, hockey fans should mark their calendars for potential Game 7s in the first round on Sunday, May 5. Following that, the Round 2 schedule will be released, with teams preparing for a series of difficult matchups.

As the playoff journey progresses, teams will battle through the next three rounds, culminating in the Stanley Cup Final.