NHL reporter claims Jake Walman's fractured relationship with Detroit Red Wings coaching staff led to his trade to San Jose Sharks

NHL reporter Andy Strickland said that defenseman Jake Walman's fractured relationship with his previous team, the Detroit Red Wings coaching staff led to his trade to the San Jose Sharks in June 2024.

Ad

Jake Walman was traded to the Edmonton Oilers last week for a 2026 conditional first-round pick and prospect Carl Berglund. But before that, he was traded by the Red Wings to the Sharks with a 2024 second-round pick for future considerations.

On the Cam and Strick podcast, Strickland recalled his surprise on the previous trade that Detroit would give up Walman and a second-round pick for minimal return from San Jose. In his view, something must have been going on to motivate such a transaction.

Ad

Trending

"They didn't just pay San Jose a second pick to get rid of Jake Walman who they just committed a contract extension to, and they're paying him 3.4 million. So something, right? There was something going on, I don't know exactly what it is."

Ad

While not privy to the exact issues, Strickland had heard Walman's relationship with the coaching staff was strained, and there was miscommunication between the two sides. He noted that Walman is a confident player who believes in his abilities.

Strickland added that he reached out to Walman after the trade, who acknowledged that there were issues but didn't elaborate.

“But there was stuff going, I think to the point where it just wasn't right time for him," he added.

Ad

Walman has one season left on his three-year, $10.2 million contract ($3.4M AAV) signed with Detroit on Feb. 28, 2023. He has notched up 28 assists and 34 points through 53 games this season.

Jake Walman "shocked" by trade from Detroit Red Wings

Jake Walman has expressed feeling "a little bit shocked" about being traded from the Detroit Red Wings in an interview. The defenseman said:

"I was a little bit shocked that they just threw me away. That's how I felt. I was upset. I wanted to prove people wrong, at that point, the following year. I thought we were building something in Detroit, and I was going to be a part of it," Jake Walman said (per yardbarker.com).

Ad

Now, Walman is clearly excited for the opportunity to play for a Stanley Cup contending team, the Oilers. Walman said:

"It means a lot. I feel shocked, but obviously really excited for this opportunity. It's a different feeling. You know what (kind of) team you're joining."

While the initial Detroit trade was upsetting, Walman now seems thrilled about his new opportunity with Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama