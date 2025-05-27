TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug shared his opinion on the differences between the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He believes the Oilers’ top players handle pressure better than the Leafs' during big playoff moments.
On OverDrive, Rishaug said that Edmonton players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have performed well in the playoffs. He explained that they show up when it matters most and never disappear when the team needs them.
"Those guys (Oilers stars) can handle it because in the final analysis, in the biggest moments, they aren't on the back of milk cartons—and they never have been," Rishaug said (1:01).
"They've been good in the biggest moments. So whether the Oilers win or lose, in the biggest moments they've had to face in their time here, they've shown up and been pushing it in the right direction."
According to Rishaug, pressure builds in Canadian markets when top-paid players fail in big moments. In Toronto, that has often been the case with Auston Matthew and Mitch Marner, as they have struggled in important playoff games. According to Rishaug, that difference creates a unique kind of pressure for the Leafs.
"So it's the culmination of year after year where the highest-paid guys aren't coming through in the moments," Rishaug said. "That's a different kind of pressure than these two not winning a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final."
Oilers' success in playoffs compared to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost in the first round of the 2023-24 playoffs to the Boston Bruins in seven games. In the 2024-25 season, they reached the second round after beating the Ottawa Senators. Against Florida, they won the first two games before losing four of the next five and were eliminated with a 6-1 defeat in Game 7.
Stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner performed well during the regular season. Forward Marner scored 102 points as their leading scorer, but they couldn't carry that form into the playoffs. Marner registered just one assist in the last four games against the Panthers, while captain Matthews scored just once.
In contrast, the Oilers made it to Game 7 of Stanley Cup finals last year. Their top players like McDavid and Draisaitl stood up. Edmonton leads Dallas 2-1 in the Western Conference Final, and their stars have helped keep the team competitive under pressure. For example, captain Connor McDavid scored two goals in Game 3 win and has five points in the last three games.
The Maple Leafs struggle under playoffs, and constant media coverage and fan expectations add to the challenge.
