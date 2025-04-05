NHL reporter Jonas Siegel interviewed Mitch Marner about his future in Toronto last week. Marner did not give a clear answer about his contract extension possibilities with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner is in the final year of a six-year, $65.4 million deal. He has scored 24 goals and 69 assists in 74 games this season. He is tied for 4th in the League with 93 points.

Siegel shared his thoughts with Bryan Hayes and Jamie McLennan on TSN's OverDrive. He said it was rare to have a one-on-one chat with Marner. This gave him a chance to ask clear questions regarding his future.

"I'll just say like I left the conversation less sure that he wants to stay than before. Now that's just like reading between the lines. Only he knows exactly what he's thinking," Siegel said.

"Obviously the playoffs - I think will have a lot to do with everything. But I probably went into that 50/50 as to whether he stays or goes and I left it a little more on the 'he might leave.'"

During the interview, Mitch Marner kept repeating that he is focused on hockey. Siegel noted that Marner did not strongly say he wants to stay. He also mentioned Marner may be tired of criticism from media and fans.

"I gave him chances to explain why things are the way they are, and when you just hear him keep repeating like 'I'm just here to play hockey'... again, maybe he’s just decided this season 'I’m not talking about it. I'm not thinking about it.' Fair enough. Maybe that's all it is." Siegel said.

"But you could also say like 'I want to be a Leaf the rest of my career,' and he has said that at certain points. But then we also have the stuff at the trade deadline, which I don't know how he feels about that."

The Maple Leafs' playoff performance will surely play a big role in deciding his future in Toronto.

Jonas Siegel talked about Mitch Marner's mindset with reference to Toronto Maple Leafs-Rantanen rumors

Jonas Siegel said the Mikko Rantanen trade rumors near the trade deadline could have affected how Mitch Marner feels about staying in Toronto. The Carolina Hurricanes asked for Marner in a deal, but he chose not to waive his no-trade clause. Toronto reassured him that they still wish to sign him, though they felt the need to make the inquiry. Siegel mentioned that, if he were in Marner's position, he would not be pleased.

"I don’t know how I would feel about that. Like if I was him, that would probably piss me off. I would not be happy about that. He's never said that," Siegel said. "That would make me question some things...It does feel like the negativity is a thing with him and affects him differently than it does all the other guys."

For now, Mitch Marner has reiterated that his focus is on hockey, but his future in Toronto is uncertain.

