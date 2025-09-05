NHL Rumor: Anaheim Ducks pushing for long-term deal with Mason McTavish, per Elliotte Friedman

With the start of the 2025-26 season approaching, Mason McTavish is still without a new contract. The forward is a restricted free agent after finishing his entry-level deal, and he must sign before the campaign begins.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman explained that the Ducks want a long-term agreement, and are not interested in a short bridge deal.

"For McTavish, I think it’s a little bit different because Verbeek (Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek) and the Ducks in the past have shown a willingness to keep guys out until they get what they’re comfortable with," Friedman said on Friday, via the "32 Thoughts podcast."

"The one thing I’ve consistently heard over the last little while is they’re not crazy about bridging McTavish. Now, maybe that’ll change. Maybe they’ll do it, but I’ve heard that they prefer long-term."

McTavish had his best NHL season in 2024-25. He scored 22 goals and added 30 assists in 76 games on nearly 17 minutes of ice time. Over three seasons, his scoring numbers improved each year, and his progress made him a key part of Anaheim’s offense.

Friedman said the team's preference is six to eight years for McTavish. That kind of deal would give the Ducks stability, and provide McTavish security and a clear role on the roster.

"If you want to do long-term, what is that? Six years, like a lot of these young players are doing; seven years, eight years." Friedman said.

"I don’t have the answer yet on what’s going to happen yet on this one. I don’t think they want to trade him, but it may not be easy for the two sides to agree on a longer projection."

According to Friedman's insights, both sides may need time to agree on money.

Mason McTavish's signing would make him part of Ducks' plan

Anaheim finished sixth in the Pacific Division and missed the playoffs last season. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek added several players this offseason. Chris Kreider, Mikael Granlund and Ryan Poehling joined the team to boost depth, and Anaheim also hired Joel Quenneville to be its coach. The changes were aimed at improving scoring and leadership.

However, it's not going to be easy, as the Ducks traded Trevor Zegras and longtime goalie John Gibson over the summer.

The front office is focused on combining youth and veterans, and younger players like Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson are expected to have bigger roles. A long-term deal for McTavish would prove that he is part of that plan.

