On Tuesday afternoon, the St. Louis Blues placed forward Brandon Saad on waivers. Twenty-four hours later, it is learned that the Blues winger had gone unclaimed.

Soon after the news that Saad cleared waivers, it was reported that the forward and the St. Louis Blues were working on a mutual agreement for a contract termination between the parties.

Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hearing Brandon Saad and the St. Louis Blues are working on a mutually-agreed contract termination," Friedman wrote.

He then provided more details about the rare contract termination.

"Saad will walk away from his remaining salary this season and the $3.63M (cash) next year. He wants to play in the NHL; both player and team felt this gave him the best opportunity to do so."

"Next year's salary and cap hit ($4.5M) was a big hurdle for other teams. Saad will go on waivers again tomorrow to terminate the contract. Once he clears, he will be an unrestricted free agent," Friedman added.

Brandon Saad was in the fourth season of a five-year, $22,500,000 contract signed with the Blues in 2021. He had previously played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche.

Brandon Saad has struggled this season

St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) controls the puck during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

In his 13th NHL season, Brandon Saad was struggling. The left winger has registered just 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 43 games played in 2024-25. That production has Saad at just a 0.37 point-per-game rate, the lowest of his entire NHL career.

As Friedman mentioned, once the veteran winger clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent available to sign anywhere. You have to expect several teams contending for the Stanley Cup to show interest, especially since he will be signing for a much lower average annual value than the previous $4.5 million.

Saad has 515 career points (260 goals, 255 assists) in 906 career games. The Pittsburgh native has been remarkably consistent throughout his time in the league, recording seven seasons with over 40 points. He is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks (2013 and 2015).

The St. Louis Blues season continues without Brandon Saad on Friday night when they are in Colorado to take on the Avalanche. The puck drops at 9 p.m. at Ball Arena.

