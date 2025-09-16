Recently acquitted players Carter Hart and Michael McLeod could be on the Carolina Hurricanes’ radar this season.

Ad

According to insider Frank Seravalli, the Hurricanes could be an interesting fit for both Hart and McLeod. During an appearance on B/R Open Ice published on September 16, Seravalii bluntly excluded the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers as landing spots for Hart.

McLeon, meanwhile, could be a player that the Hurricanes could utilize as part of their depth. That situation prompted Seravalii to state:

“I can eliminate a couple things for you. One, Carter Hart is not going to be signing with the hometown Edmonton Oilers. I've been told that that's a non-starter for the Oilers organization, and that they're not going down that path.”

Ad

Trending

Based on Seravalli’s comments, it seems the Oilers passed on Carter Hart and Michael McLeod, for that matter. Seravalli also dismissed the Flyers as a landing spot for Hart, given how the club allowed his rights to expire during the Hockey Canada trial.

As such, Seravalli pointed to the Carolina Hurricanes, currently valued at $1.25 billion by Forbes, as a reasonable spot for Carter Hart and Michael McLeod.

He declared:

“So, where makes sense the name that I've heard, interestingly enough, for not just Carter Hart, but also forward Michael McLeod; they've both been connected to the Carolina Hurricanes.”

Ad

The Hurricanes have the need and the cap space to sign both players. While Seravalli made it clear there’s no imminent deal on the horizon, it is a tantalizing possibility to keep in mind.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce NHL Rumor: Insider links Carter Hart and Michael McLeod to $1.25B franchise, bluntly ruling out Oilers and Flyers

Ad

Carter Hart and Michael McLeod good fits for Carolina Hurricanes

Carter Hart could be a solid fit for the Carolina Hurricanes, given their potential need for a younger but experienced netminder. The Canes have 35-year-old Frederik Andersen, who’s often been injured in recent seasons.

The Canes also have Pyotr Kochetkov, once viewed as the future franchise goalie. However, Kochetkov has yet to take the starting job and run with it. So, it would make sense, as Seravalli noted, that the Hurricanes kick the tires on Hart.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michael McLeod could be a good fit in Carolina’s bottom six. The Canes could use another versatile forward, particularly after sending Jack Drury last season to the Colorado Avalanche in the Mikko Rantanen trade.

McLeod could be a good option for Carolina as he can play both center and wing. He provides much-needed depth, especially since the Canes are eyeing a long playoff run this season.

It’s worth pointing out that both Hart and McLeod could join the Canes on relatively affordable deals. So, the Hurricanes could be compelled to take a chance on Hart and McLeod rekindling their NHL careers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama