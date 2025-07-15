NHL Rumors: $1.25B franchise 'investigated' on Erik Karlsson during offseason, per insider

The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly “investigated” on Erik Karlsson this summer amid the Pittsburgh Penguins’ plans to move him, insider Frank Seravalli explained.

Ad

In an appearance on B/R Open Ice published on July 15, Seravalli went into the details of the Hurricanes' efforts to land the three-time Norris Trophy winner. However, the high asking on Erik Karlsson turned the Hurricanes off.

Seravalli expounded on the matter, stating:

“The Sharks are holding a little more than a million dollars on Carlson's deal. That brings him to 10 million with the Penguins if they could get him down into that seven to seven and a half range for two more seasons. I think there's a team that would certainly be willing to take a flyer on an Erik Karlsson.”

Ad

Trending

He went on to name the Hurricanes as the team kicking the tires on Karlsson. Seravalli added:

“And I think Carolina was one of those teams that spent some time investigating Karlsson this off-season but ultimately decided against it because the acquisition cost is still pretty high.”

It’s unclear what that “high” asking price could be. As Seravalli noted, Karlsson is only a couple of seasons removed from a 100-point campaign. He’s still a capable defenseman and could be a solid fit for a team like the Hurricanes, currently valued at $1.25 billion according to Forbes.

Ad

Ultimately, the Hurricanes pivoted and traded for K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers. The Canes then signed Miller to a multi-year contract extension, potentially shutting down any possibilities of Erik Karlsson landing in Carolina.

Check out Servalli’s comments from the 0:50 mark onwards:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dumbra trade could open the door for Erik Karlsson move

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking to get a trade involving Karlsson done this summer - Source: Imagn

A piece in The Hockey News from July 13 discussed the possibility of an imminent Erik Karlsson trade after the Penguins acquired Matt Dumba from the Dallas Stars.

Ad

As the article noted, the Penguins now have four NHL-caliber blue liners on their right side. That situation implies that the Penguins could be gearing up for a trade involving Erik Karlsson.

Of course, Dumba’s acquisition is not a guarantee that the Penguins are ready to move on from Karlsson. But the move does suggest that if the right offer came along soon, the Penguins would not hesitate to make the deal happen.

Ad

Other teams rumored to be looking into acquiring Karlsson are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. However, cap constraints may get in the way as Karlsson is still due to make $10 million for two more seasons.

If the Penguins are willing to retain salary on Karlsson, a deal could get done during the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama