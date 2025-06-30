Brad Marchand looks like he's about to be a highly sought-after free agent. The forward joined the Florida Panthers and helped guide them to a second straight title on the eve of his free agency, and several teams appear to be lining up.

Tuesday marks the official beginning of free agency, so players who do not re-sign with their teams will be available for anyone to sign. For Marchand, a new $1.2 billion team (per Forbes) has entered the fray at the last minute.

Insider Darren Dreger reported that the Utah Mammoth, formerly the Utah Hockey Club, is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins in the chase:

"Credit to Utah Mammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest."

The "if" laid out by Dreger is key. The Florida Panthers are looking to re-sign the player, but they have a wealth of free agents to worry about and an expensive roster. They already spent big to bring back Sam Bennett.

Provided they don't, then the focus shifts to the Maple Leafs and Bruins, but the Mammoth, the youngest hockey franchise out there, are expected to aggressively jump in.

Panthers GM focusing on Brad Marchand

Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad were all crucial pieces to the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup championship-winning puzzle. They're also all free agents, or were. Bennett is officially back.

The Panthers want Brad Marchand back (Imagn)

Now, the focus of GM Bill Zito is firmly on Marchand and Ekblad. He said via NHL:

“I have an idea. If what I think isn’t accurate, and it might not be, OK. We have a Plan B and a Plan C. But my preference, and maybe I’m hoping, is that there’s enough for guys to want to stay and be part of this, be treated fairly and be happy. And that’s the most important thing.”

These comments came after the NHL draft, so Zito has a clear picture of his roster and where the needs remain. He wants to keep both, but that may be easier said than done.

