NHL Rumors: $2,850,000 young star rejected Utah Mammoth’s staggering $77M extension offer before season opener

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 06, 2025 16:05 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Logan Cooley rejects $77 million Utah Mammoth extension ahead of season opener (Source: Imagn)

Logan Cooley, the 21-year-old center for the Utah Mammoth, has reportedly turned down a huge contract extension. Drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022, Cooley is in the final year of his three-year deal worth $2.85 million, with a $950,000 cap hit per season.

Before the season began, Mammoth offered him an eight-year contract worth nearly $77 million, but his camp rejected it. The Utah Mammoth open their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 9, against the Colorado Avalanche.

On Monday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared on X:

“Sources: @utahmammoth made a push to get rising star Logan Cooley extended before start of the season, but his camp turned down an 8-year deal worth nearly $77 million (8 years x $9.6 million).”
Cooley has played two NHL seasons with Arizona and Utah. Last season, he scored 25 goals and had 40 assists for 65 points in 75 games. In 157 career games, he has 45 goals and 64 assists for 109 points.

The Mammoth hope Cooley and other young players can help the team reach the playoffs. Last season, Utah finished 38-31-13 and missed the postseason. Coach Andre Tourigny commented on the team’s development ahead of a 3-2 preseason loss against the LA Kings.

“There's a different maturity and confidence,” Tourigny said on Tuesday. “There's a level of calm in what we're doing, and there's a purpose. The team has always been really focused and working really hard, but you could see right now there's more confidence.”

The Utah Mammoth are now counting on Cooley to help the team reach the playoffs for the first time under their new identity.

Utah Mammoth trade goalie Connor Ingram to Oilers

Last week, the Utah Mammoth traded goalie Connor Ingram to the Edmonton Oilers for future considerations. Utah will keep $800,000 of his salary. He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in March and was cleared in August.

Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong thanked Ingram, saying (via NHL.com):

"He is a class act, great teammate, and we wish him nothing but the best."
Ingram, 28, played 22 games last season, going 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. Oilers GM Stan Bowman said Ingram will likely start in the AHL and mentioned that he adds depth in case of injuries.

“The way we look at it is this is a great depth option for us," Bowman said.

Utah will rely on Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vanecek as its main goalies this season.

