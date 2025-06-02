NHL Rumors: Analyst names three-time Stanley Cup winner as "short-term" fix for Maple Leafs if they lose Mitch Marner

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to let Mitch Marner walk in free agency, they'll need to fill the void by adding some skill up front. Could Patrick Kane be an option?

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks superstar has moved around quite a bit in recent years as the Hawks have embarked on a full-blown rebuild. He was dealt to the New York Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline. Kane played through a hip injury and never looked quite like himself, eventually undergoing surgery to fix the issue that offseason.

He has spent the last two years with the Detroit Red Wings, impressing many with his play coming off such a major injury in the later stages of his career. While Kane's time in Detroit has gone well, the future is uncertain with an expiring contract.

The star winger has mentioned his desire to remain a Red Wing. However, if they can't work out a new contract, one NHL analyst suggests the Toronto Maple Leafs look into signing Kane. Maple Leafs reporter Jonas Siegel proposed the thought in an article for The Athletic on Monday.

Siegel shared the link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter).

"One intriguing short-term fit: Patrick Kane, the player whom Marner grew up emulating and who could replicate the playmaking dimension Marner brought to Matthews," Siegel wrote.

Patrick Kane is a pending UFA, having just completed the lone season of his one-year, $4,000,000 contract extension with the Red Wings.

Patrick Kane has proven to the Maple Leafs and the rest of the league that he's still got game

After many counted him out following major hip surgery two years ago, Patrick Kane has silenced those doubters. The 36-year-old has been productive in Detroit, racking up 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists) in 122 combined games over the last two years.

He was playing his best hockey, in particular from Christmas onwards in 2024-25. In the final 43 games of the season, Kane produced at over a point-per-game rate, with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in that span.

Patrick Kane should have plenty of suitors if he does hit the market come July 1. The question becomes, does he value winning, money, or a larger role the most? The Maple Leafs could provide him with all three of these things should they feel Kane is a good fit.

