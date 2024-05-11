NHL Rumors: Analyst urges Maple Leafs to cut Ryan Reaves & another $9,600,000 star

NHL analyst Kevin Papetti has stirred the pot with a bold suggestion for the Toronto Maple Leafs, urging them to part ways with Ryan Reaves, and David Kampf, who has a $9,600,000 contract value with more budget-friendly options to free up cap space. Papetti's proposal, shared via Twitter, advocates another forward like Devon Timmins.

By doing so, the Leafs could save around $2.15 million in cap space, or up to $2.5 million if Timmins is included, which could then be allocated towards upgrading the team elsewhere.

"I'd look to replace Reaves and Kampf with $800k forwards," Papetti said.

Ryan Reaves recently inked a three-year, $4,050,000 deal with the Maple Leafs in July 2023. Similarly, David Kampf committed to a four-year, $9,600,000 contract in June of the same year.

The Maple Leafs' recent playoff history has been marred by disappointments, notably their first-round exit in seven games against the Boston Bruins. Despite a solid regular-season performance, finishing third in the Atlantic Division with 102 points, their postseason struggles have been evident.

A glaring statistic further emphasizes the Leafs' offensive challenges, with just one game out of their last 14 playoff appearances seeing them score more than two goals. Their power play also faltered in the postseason, managing a meager 4.8 percent success rate compared to their solid 24.0 percent during the regular season.

Papetti's suggestion, while speculative, underscores the pressure on the Maple Leafs to optimize their roster for playoff success and address their offensive inconsistencies. As the offseason unfolds, it remains to be seen if Toronto's management will heed such advice and restructure their team.

Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe

Sheldon Keefe's dismissal as the Toronto Maple Leafs coach came amid disappointment over the team's ongoing playoff struggles. Despite his efforts to elevate the team's performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Keefe's record of 1-5 in playoff series and 16-21 overall led to his removal.

However, blame cannot solely rest on coaching; significant cap space is invested in key forwards expected to produce goals. The team's offensive woes, with only two or fewer goals scored in 13 of their last 14 playoff games, raise concerns about the core players' performance.

Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Rielly have struggled in playoff series since 2016, despite changes in coaching and management. Tavares, a key addition, has also faced playoff disappointments. Given that key players are nearing the end of their contracts and the evident need for change, potential adjustments in the coming months are possible.