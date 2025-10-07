NHL Rumors: Avalanche to hand 'blank cheque' to Cale Makar in upcoming extension talks, predicts Elliotte Friedman

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar could get a very large contract in upcoming extension talks. Makar has two years left on his current six-year, $54 million deal. Currently, he is earning a salary of $9 million per season, and he will be eligible to sign an extension in July 2026.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has said that the Avalanche may hand him a blank cheque when they sit down to negotiate the new contract.
"Now that Kaprizov and McDavid are done, all eyes are on Cale Maker as the next potential nuclear explosion. Colorado’s been preparing for it, and may just hand him a blank cheque," Friedman said in his Sportsnet column.
Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov recently signed a massive $17 million average annual value contract for eight years, worth $136 million. In contrast, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has given a big discount to his team by signing a two-year $12.5 million AAV contract. McDavid could've signed for more, but he is looking to win.
Friedman said that teams may point to McDavid’s deal as a reference.
"There is no doubt teams will push McDavid’s message on their own players (“See what he did?”), with the response being either “Can’t argue with that,” or “That’s a unique situation and we don’t accept it as a comparable." Friedman wrote.
But, in Makar's situation, they are reportedly ready to offer him the contract that he wants. It is because he has become a key player for the Avalanche.
Over the last two seasons, Cale Makar has reached the 90-point mark twice. He finished with 92 points last season, scoring a career-high 30 goals with a plus-minus rating of 28, showing his strong two-way play.
Makar has been a standout, skilled defenseman throughout his six-season career. He has scored 429 points in 395 games while maintaining a solid defensive game, with a plus-minus rating of 136. If the Avalanche is considering paying him the contract he wants, it is well-earned.
Cale Makar talked about winning Norris Trophy
Cale Makar won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman for the second time after his 2024-25 season performance. Speaking about the win, Maker credited the team for the win.
"Any time you get recognized for something like this, it's very cool," Makar said, via NHL.com "It's very special to be able to (win) this a second time. To have the group of guys that we did -- it seems cliche to say, but it's truly a team award... this one's for them."
Now, Cale Makar will be ready to help the Avalanche in the season opener. They will play against the LA Kings on Tuesday at 8:30 PM MDT.
