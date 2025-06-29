NHL Rumors: Bruins eyeing to bring back Brad Marchand despite serious interest from Maple Leafs & Cup champions, claims insider

Brad Marchand is a highly coveted man right now.

The veteran star had a whirlwind of a 2024-25 season, getting traded away from the only team he's ever known, before leading his former rival, the Florida Panthers, to a second consecutive Stanley Cup Championship.

Marchand fit in like a glove in Florida, which makes it hard to imagine why he wouldn't want to stay. However, we all know it's a business, and other teams will certainly come calling with more lucrative offers enticing him to leave.

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, his former team, the Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are two of several that would love to talk with Marchand when free agency opens on Tuesday.

LeBrun shared the latest update on the situation on X (formerly Twitter).

"As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps Marchand re-signs in Florida," LeBrun wrote.

Marchand is set to become a UFA on July 1, having just finished the final season of his eight-year, $49,000,000 contract extension signed with the Bruins in 2016.

One NHL reporter doesn't envision a Brad Marchand return to Boston happening

While Brad Marchand potentially signing back in Boston this summer would be a tremendous story, not everyone believes it makes sense.

NHL reporter Jimmy Murphy is not a fan of the idea and shared his thoughts in a response to Pierre LeBrun's report on X.

"I would be stunned if Brad Marchand signed back with the #NHLBruins. Makes no sense for either side right now," Murphy wrote.

It's unclear what exactly the plan is right now in Boston. The most likely scenario would be a quick retool around stars David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman, which Brad Marchand could certainly help.

It should also be noted that the Bruins possess over $23 million in cap space, providing them much more ammo to sign Marchand as opposed to the Panthers or Maple Leafs, who are tighter to the cap.

This will be one of the more interesting storylines to watch play out in the coming days as we inch closer to NHL free agency.

