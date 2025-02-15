NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks planning 'creative' approach to deal with $76,000,000 'overpaid' D-man's trade

The Chicago Blackhawks are again at the bottom of the NHL standings in 2024-25. With a 17-31-7 record, they have accumulated just 41 points and are second-from-bottom in the 32-team league.

With any hopes of staying relevant in a playoff hunt out the window, it comes time to sell off assets for draft picks and prospects at the trade deadline.

One interesting name that's been floating around in recent weeks is defenseman Seth Jones. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff provided insight into how the Chicago Blackhawks will look to handle that situation.

"He’s a good defenseman, but he’s an overpaid defenseman right now," Seravalli said. (0:58 onwards) "... He also has been put in a position where he’s been playing 25 minutes and 18 seconds a night in four years for the Blackhawks. He doesn’t have any help. He’s asked to do way too much, and, oh, by the way, he has nothing to play for. The Blackhawks season has been over by the time you get to the end of training camp. That’s really tough for anyone in a competitive environment."

"I do think that the Blackhawks are open to being creative and to try and figure out a solution here. I think one really interesting fit for me was the Dallas Stars, which I think is off the table now, after making the trade over the weekend. "But I think when you look at Seth Jones now and the cap going up, if you’re a team in the market for a right-shot defenseman that could put up some points. That is such an effortless and efficient skater that is going to age really well on the age curve chart. I think Seth Jones is someone that you’d have to take a long look at," Seravalli added.

Seth Jones is in the third season of an eight-year, $76,00,000 contract that pays him an average annual value of $9.5 million. He has produced solidly this season, with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) through 38 games. The 30-year-old could use a fresh start and would be a nice addition to another team.

Chicago Blackhawks could move several other players in the coming weeks

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) in action. (Credits: IMAGN)

Seth Jones won't be the only player the Chicago Blackhawks could be shopping ahead of the Mar. 7 NHL trade deadline.

Frank Seravalli's latest trade targets board includes two other Blackhawks along with Jones: Connor Murphy and Ryan Donato. Murphy is a 31-year-old shutdown defenseman in the third season of a four-year, $17,600,000 contract, while Donato is a 28-year-old versatile forward who is a pending UFA on a two-year, $4,200,000 deal. Both players should draw plenty of interest in the trade market.

The Chicago Blackhawks return from the 4 Nations break on Saturday (Feb. 22) to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Nationwide Arena.

