NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers made 'serious inquiry' about $66,000,000 Bruins superstar early in the season, claims insider

Early in the 2024-2025 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers made a "serious inquiry" about trading for Boston Bruins superstar goalie Jeremy Swayman, according to insider David Pagnotta.

Swayman is currently signed to a massive 8-year, $66 million contract with the Bruins. But was holding out as a restricted free agent and missed training camp at the start of the season.

Speaking on "Oilersnation Everyday with Tyler Yaremchuk" on Monday, Pagnotta revealed that Edmonton GM Stan Bowman had a legitimate interest in acquiring Swayman to bolster their goaltending.

"At the early part of the season they made a serious inquiry to Boston about Jeremy Swayman," Pagnotta said. "Just to see what the options were. But I was told it was pretty decent, pretty like, they were serious about it.”

“Stan was, it didn't obviously go anywhere, but they were certainly looking at alternative options here. I think they're comfortable right now, but let's see next few games go in terms of Stu's performance."

Ultimately, no deal materialized, and Swayman eventually signed his huge deal with Boston. Now in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida, the Oilers trail the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Tuesday.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have shared goaltending duties for the Oilers this season. Skinner got the start in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final but was pulled in Game 3 after giving up five goals and replaced by Pickard.

In Game 4, Skinner started again but was taken out after allowing three goals in the first period. Pickard then got the nod to start in Game 5. As of now, the team hasn’t announced who will start in goal for Game 6.

Pagnotta noted that the Oilers are currently confident in their goaltending situation and will likely make any decisions after the Stanley Cup Final wraps up.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch on starting goalie decision for Game 6

In determining who will start, Knoblauch plans to get input from GM Stan Bowman, assistants Paul Coffey, Glen Gulutzan, and Mark Stuart, as well as goalie coach Dustin Schwartz. Knoblauch wants to hear who they feel confident within the high-stakes game.

"Getting everybody’s input, whether it’s Stan Bowman’s thoughts, Coffey or Dustin Schwartz, Glen Gulutzan, Mark Stuart, and our players." Knoblauch said Monday. (per NHL.com)

"Knowing who they feel is going and who they feel confident at that time. And then there’s also the workload and numerous things we can think about."

Knoblauch also said the previous pullings of Skinner were a factor in the decision.

