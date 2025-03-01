NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Colorado Avalanche & NY Rangers working on trade involving $4,500,000 D-man

The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers appear to be closing in on a significant trade less than a week before the NHL trade deadline. Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey are headed to Colorado with Juuso Parssinen being a part of the return to New York.

He shared the news on Saturday afternoon on X:

"Hearing Avalanche and Rangers working on something that will involve Ryan Lindgren and Jim Vesey. Believe Jusso Parssinen is part of return." Friedman wrote.

NHL reporter Mollie Walker has shared on X that New York will be retaining half of Lindgren's salary.

"Hearing #NYR retaining 50 percent of Lindgren's salary," Walker wrote.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren is a pending unrestricted free agent currently on a one-year, $4.5 million contract. The 27-year-old has produced 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 54 games played this season. He was a second-round draft pick (49th overall) back in 2016 and had spent his entire career with the Blueshirts.

Forward Jimmy Vesey is also a pending UFA in the second season of a two-year, $1.6 million deal. He's recorded just six points (four goals, two assists) in 33 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Colorado could also be sending Calvin De Haan and draft picks to the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers could also be receiving veteran defenseman Calvin De Haan and draft picks from Colorado in the deal. Elliotte Friedman provided further details that have started to trickle in as a response to his previous post on X.

"Calvin De Haan is also going to Rangers. Some draft picks part of this deal, too," Friedman wrote.

Calvin De Haan is also a pending UFA on a one-year, $800,000 contract. He's registered seven points (zero goals, seven assists) in 44 games with the Avalanche this season.

The draft picks are reportedly a conditional second and fourth-round pick heading to New York along with Parssinen and De Haan. It appears that the Blueshirts are starting to sell some assets with their playoff hopes looking bleak.

The New York Rangers return to action on Sunday night to host the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST. Colorado is off until Tuesday night when they host Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Ball Arena.

