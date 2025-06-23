NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman drops major update on potential Trevor Zegras trade 

After years of being in and out of trade rumors, Trevor Zegras may finally be getting a fresh start elsewhere this offseason.

Many had suggested that Zegras could thrive under new head coach Joel Quenneville; however, it sounds like we might not even get the chance to see whether that's the case.

According to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, trade talks are starting to pick up around the star forward, and he could be moved out of Anaheim as early as this week.

Friedman provided the update to the hockey world on Monday morning and shared the link to the article with the latest on X (formerly Twitter).

Trending

"According to multiple sources, the Anaheim Ducks are in “significant discussions” with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade, and the likelihood is growing that the talented 24-year-old forward could be traded this week... But it’s always seemed like the day would come where he’d get a fresh start, and we appear to be reaching that point. We’ll see where this week takes us," Friedman wrote.

Expand Tweet

Zegras is heading into the final season of the three-year, $17,250,000 contract extension he signed with the Ducks in 2023. He had a difficult 2024-25 campaign, producing just 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games played.

There was a deal in place to send Trevor Zegras to Montreal at last year's draft

The Montreal Canadiens have long been speculated as a landing spot for Trevor Zegras, partly because of his friendship with star winger Cole Caufield.

In fact, the 24-year-old was almost dealt to Montreal at the 2024 NHL draft. Marc D'Amico of The RG Media shared some of the details on X.

"Discussed Zegras as a potential stopgap at C that could eventually be shifted to the wing for the Canadiens. Of note, the Canadiens had a deal in place for Zegras at the 2024 NHL Draft, and, if the 2C market continues to be dry, he may be a good compromise, for now," D'Amico wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Canadiens have been seeking a second-line center for quite some time, and Trevor Zegras could certainly fill that role. They possess the cap space, draft picks, and prospects to make a compelling offer.

Hockey fans should keep an eye on Zegras and the Ducks over the coming days, as a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama