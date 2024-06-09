NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman reports NHLPA's proposal to secure future contract opportunities for draft picks

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed intriguing details about the NHL Players' Association's (NHLPA) proposal for the next NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on his "32 Thoughts" podcast. The proposal aims to secure better future contract opportunities for drafted players.

Friedman said Sunday:

"I have heard from a couple of agents about a potential change in the next CBA regarding the NHL draft. Some agents, and perhaps even the Players' Association, believe that the draft should be shortened to four rounds."

Friedman explained the reasoning behind this proposal, saying:

"The rationale behind this idea is that very few players from rounds five, six, and seven end up securing contracts. If you look at the players who don't get contracts, most of them are late-round picks."

The insider also elaborated on the NHLPA's stance, which is supported by agents and players, saying:

"It is the position of some within the Players' Association, including agents and players, that holding players to teams for two to four years and then not offering them a contract could hinder their NHL career progression.

"They argue that it might be better for there to be only four rounds in the draft to avoid this situation."

The proposal, if implemented, could significantly impact the NHL draft and the opportunities available to prospective players.

Elliotte Friedman unveils Buffalo Sabres' trade strategy for 2024 draft first-round pick

Elliotte Friedman said that the Buffalo Sabres are open to trading the 2024 first-round draft, which is the 11th overall pick, they hold in 2024.

"I think Buffalo's 11th pick is available too. I don't think they're just going to trade it for the sake of it, but they've put it out there," Elliotte Friedman commented on Friday.

"They're saying, 'If you're really interested in that pick and it's something that will help us, we'll do it.' They haven't limited their options to just one type of deal; they're willing to move down and acquire more assets, or even trade it for a player."

Friedman suggests that the Sabres might consider using the pick as leverage to bring in another skilled forward for their top six. The team appears to adapt, whether by trading down to gather draft assets or exchanging the pick for an NHL player directly.