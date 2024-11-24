NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman doesn't "see a match" between Edmonton Oilers & $5.85M Blue Jackets D-man

The Edmonton Oilers have been reportedly interested in landing a blue liner to add depth to their defensive core. One of the names that has floated around Edmonton is disgruntled Columbus Blue Jackets D-man David Jiricek.

However, insider Elliotte Friedman doesn’t believe that the deal could come to fruition. Friedman said on Hockey Night in Canada’s Saturday Headlines:

“There have been some reports about Edmonton. … but I don’t know if I see a match there.”

The match would be between the Oilers and the Blue Jackets. Apparently, the Blue Jackets would be interested in getting back another young player in exchange for Jiricek. Unfortunately, the relatively depleted Edmonton Oilers’ prospect pool could make it tough for Edmonton to entice Columbus on a deal.

Jiricek is in the second year of an entry-level deal thaat pays out $5.85 million, including performance bonuses. Nevertheless, Jiricek has expressed his unhappiness at the situation in Columbus, preferring to move to another team where he could get more ice time.

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has already dealt with an unhappy player requesting a trade this season. During the offseason, winger Patrik Laine requested a trade out of Columbus. Waddell obliged, sending him to the Montreal Canadiens.

This time, Jiricek won’t be moved so easily. He’s a young player with an enormous ceiling. While the Blue Jackets would hold on to him, the club could make a move if the right deal comes along.

Jiricek not the only blue liner on the Edmonton Oilers’ radar

A number of defensemen have been linked to the Edmonton Oilers in recent weeks. In particular, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive following Darnell Nurse’s injury following the hit taken from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves.

One name that has stood out among trade rumors is David Savard of the Montreal Canadiens. According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Oilers have taken a long, hard, look at acquiring Savard.

Similarly, other names have swirled around the Oilers, but no concrete deal seems to be on the horizon. It seems the Edmonton Oilers are moving cautiously, hoping to avoid overpaying for a blueliner.

It remains to be seen if and when the Oilers find the right deal. While there's somewhat of a sense of urgency in Edmonton, the Oilers don’t seem keen on making a deal for the sake of making one. Oilers GM Stan Bowman looks to evaluate his options carefully before deciding on where to make a move.

