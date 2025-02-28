NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman shares latest on Brock Boeser's contract extension talks with Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser have not been able to agree on a contract extension. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman believes that the clock is ticking, but the negotiations aren't done.

His co-host on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Kyle Bukauskas, wondered how long the issue with the contract would last. Money is one thing, but contract length is also an important part of discussions.

"I just don't think this one's over," Bukauskas said on Friday. "I think there's, there's still a week. I think Boeser wants to stay when you when you're at five years, it says to me, you're not going to seven or eight, but it says to me, you could go to six under the right circumstances. What's the right circumstance?"

The NHL insider added that Boeser probably wants more years than the Canucks are willing to give him, but there could be a middle ground. The deadline is March 7, so they still have time before deciding if they will trade him or not.

Friedman also said that adding that extra year could make it less burdensome for Vancouver as it could yield a lower average value. The offer of $6.65 million will be higher, but Friedman doesn't anticipate the Canucks having to pay $10 million to keep Boeser.

Hockey analyst believes Canucks have one more offer for Brock Boeser

If Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks are going to agree on a contract extension, it's going to be in the next few days. NHL insider Frank Seravelli reported that the Canucks are almost done negotiating.

The Canucks star may get one more offer (Imagn)

“I think one more offer is still to come from Vancouver for Brock Boeser," Seravelli said on Thursday, via Canucks Army. "They put a five-year deal on the table in the price range that works. He’s looking for a little bit longer term than that. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see them keep Brock Boeser past the Trade Deadline, even without a deal.”

Despite the possibility of not agreeing to an extension, Boeser could remain in Vancouver even though he may leave after the season without giving the Canucks anything in return.

