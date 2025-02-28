NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman highlights key positions Winnipeg Jets will look to strengthen in trade market

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his opinion about the high-flying Winnipeg Jets’ potential moves as the trade deadline nears. During Friday’s edition of “32 Thoughts,” the podcast he hosts on Sportsnet, Friedman said [28:20 onwards]:

“Winnipeg, that's a really interesting one to me. They've gone out and made moves before. Kevin Hayes, Monahan, Toffoli. Haven't always worked for them.

“I really like their team. And the West is loaded. There are so many good teams there, but you kind of have to figure out who they can get right, because people have Winnipeg on the no trade list, so you're limited in what you can do.”

Friedman also believed Winnipeg was a much more well-rounded and dangerous unit than last year, when it barely made the playoffs. However, he added that with the intense competition in the Western Conference, the franchise might need to shore up its reserves.

“I said to someone like, you really got to do your work here with the Jets, because I would go big again this year. So the other thing, I think, is I could see the Jets just saying, 'Where are our holes? Third-pair D, and maybe a couple of forwards.'”

The Winnipeg Jets are currently in first place in the Western Conference. The team has 87 points from 60 games with a 42-15-3 record and a points percentage of .725. The Jets and Eastern Conference leaders Washington Capitals are the only two teams in the league with a points percentage of over .700.

Nashville Predators snap Winnipeg Jets’ 11-game winning streak

The Jets lost 2-1 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday, ending a win streak that lasted for 11 games. Winnipeg last lost to the Utah Hockey Club on Jan. 20, and its streak has become a franchise record.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty fun streak to be a part of and obviously historic for this franchise,” Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor said via NHL. “It was cool to look back on, but you’ve got to move on. You’ve got to be ready. You’ve got to adapt. You’ve got to be able to fight what’s next.”

Forwards Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators, while defenseman Neal Pionk was the only scorer for the Jets on the night. Predators goalie Juuse Saros made 23 saves, and his counterpart, Jets netminder Eric Comrie, made 28 saves.

Winnipeg will face the Philadelphia Flyers in its next game on Saturday.

