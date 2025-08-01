NHL Rumors: Ex-Leafs enforcer Jay Rosehill links Connor McDavid to Toronto, believes the $3.8B franchise is the 'only' destination

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has one year remaining on his 8-year, $100 million contract and will be a free agent after July 2026. His future in Edmonton depends on the team's performance next year.

The Oilers lost two consecutive Stanley Cup finals with McDavid and Co. pushing the team to their best. But they have failed to change the outcome for another year.

Former NHL player Jay Rosehill shared his thoughts about Connor McDavid on Leafs Morning Take on Friday. He believes it’s unlikely McDavid leaves Edmonton. But if he does, he thinks the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a net worth of $3.8B (per Forbes), is the only real option.

"I have no idea where Connor McDavid head is at," Rosehill said. [10:50] "It is. I mean, I think that the chance of him leaving is small, but if he does leave, I think Toronto is the only destination that he would go to."

Co-host Nick Alberga said McDavid would not go to Los Angeles or New York. He agreed that Toronto makes the most sense, and it’s between Toronto and Edmonton.

"There were whispers during the Cup final that he'd really look at LA or the New York Rangers," Alberga said. "I don't buy that. I think it's Toronto, (or) Edmonton... I genuinely feel that way."

McDavid had a strong 2024–25 season with 100 points in 67 games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. They lost to the Florida Panthers in six games, a year after losing the series in seven games. McDavid led the team in playoff points, tied with Leon Draisaitl for 33. Last year, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy, even though his team lost.

Connor McDavid is in "no rush" to sign an extension with the Oilers

Connor McDavid is also not fond of the idea of continuing his career in Edmonton if the team does not have winning potential.

"There’s no rush on anything like that,” McDavid said on his extension.

McDavid has said winning is most important to him, and he has already made it clear during the same interview.

"Winning is the most important thing," he said about his Cup dream. "If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.”

Connor McDavid still sees a good chance for Edmonton to win with the core players. For now, he's focused on next season.

