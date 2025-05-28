NHL Rumors: Flyers, Penguins, Blackhawks among multiple teams eyeing $5,325,000 Wild's RFA amid uncertain future 

Marco Rossi's time with the Minnesota Wild might come to an end this offseason. Although he is a restricted free agency, two sides are likely to part ways when the summer begins.

According to reports, Rossi, who is signed to a three-year $5,325,000 contract, doesn't fit well with the Wild. There are multiple teams who are interested in signing him to a long-term deal in free agency despite the team's ability to match any offer.

“At this point, based on conversations I’ve had, I really don’t see him back with the Wild," an NHL executive said on Wednesday, via RG.

Another source confirmed that there's a market for the center.

“For whatever reason — I think maybe he just doesn’t fit the Guerin mold — there doesn’t seem to be a fit there in Minnesota," the source said. "Whatever it is, there’s a market for him right now. I think some teams see him as a real middle-six guy with a lot of upside. He may not be as physical as you’d like, but the skill is there.”

The report indicated that the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken have all expressed interest in signing Rossi if the Wild really don't want him back.

Wild GM not expected to linger with Marco Rossi

The Minnesota Wild are reportedly anxious about losing Marco Rossi, the 60-point former all-rookie team member. He will enter restricted free agency; however, Minnesota is not expected to be involved in a bidding war.

Marco Rossi is likely headed to free agency (Imagn)

Wild general manafer Bill Guerin is unlikely to delay a decision until the looming July 1 deadline.

“I think Billy doesn’t want to let it slide until July 1 when he can’t dictate the terms as much," an NHL executive said on Wednesday, via RG. "He’s probably not coming back, so why let it reach the point of an offer sheet possibility? Usually, the draft creates pressure for deals, and with everyone in person next week, I think that really changes things.”

There is also expected to be a lot of trading at the 2025 NHL draft, and Rossi's future could be impacted by what goes on in Buffalo later this year.

