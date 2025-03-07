NHL Rumors: Former $56,000,000 Canucks forward 'made the big apple pitch' for Carson Soucy to waive NTC in trade to Rangers

Former Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller reportedly attempted to convince blue liner Carson Soucy to join him in New York.

According to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, Miller tried to lure Carson Soucy to agree to a trade that would send him to the New York Rangers. Soucy, was in the second year of a three-year, $9.75 million contract, with a full no-movement clause.

Soucy’s name had been swirling around Canucks’ trade rumors this trade deadline season. Vancouver already pulled off a massive trade earlier this season, by sending J.T. Miller and his $56 million contract to the New York Rangers for a package of players and picks.

Adding Soucy provides the Rangers with significant blue-line depth. After moving Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche, the Rangers had a spot open for another defenseman who could potentially play in the second pairing.

Moreover, Rangers' top d-man Adam Fox is dealing with an upper-body injury, leaving K’Andre Miller as the top blue liner. Soucy’s addition allows the Rangers more flexibility, particularly when Fox returns to the lineup.

Canucks trade Carson Soucy for draft pick late Thursday

Late Thursday night, the Rangers finalized a trade for Carson Soucy, The Athletic reported. The final price New York paid for Soucy was much lower as it cost the Rangers a 2025 third-round pick. That pick belonged to the San Jose Sharks.

Vancouver receives the third-rounder, which projects to be early in the round, by way of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rangers got the pick from Vegas in the Reilly Smith deal from earlier on Thursday, before flipping it to the Canucks for Soucy.

Overall, the price paid for Soucy is somewhat surprising as he is among the league’s best shutdown defensemen. Perhaps Vancouver could have gotten more for Soucy, but Miller’s role in convincing Soucy to waive his no-movement clause perhaps forced the Canucks to make this trade.

If Vancouver had attempted to hold out for a better offer, it'd be without the assurance that Soucy would be willing to waive his clause. That situation likely put Vancouver in a tight spot, leaving virtually no control over where to move Soucy.

The Rangers ultimately get their wish by adding Soucy, while the trade signals that Vancouver is raising the white flag this season despite being in playoff contention. It remains to be seen if either Vancouver or New York have any other deals planned ahead of Friday's 3 pm EST deadline.

