  NHL Rumors: Insider addresses Mitch Marner to Penguins trade speculation 

NHL Rumors: Insider addresses Mitch Marner to Penguins trade speculation 

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 13, 2025 15:02 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
NHL Rumors: Insider addresses Mitch Marner to Penguins trade speculation (Imagn)

With a foray into free agency seemingly getting more likely by the day, Mitch Marner has been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The superstar winger will presumably command a high price tag, one that Pittsburgh may actually be equipped to handle.

However, hockey insider Josh Yohe wants to temper expectations. The fit is there and the need for talent is evident in Pittsburgh. The cost seems to align as well, but Yohe doesn't think it's all that wise.

The NHL insider said via The Athletic:

"You’re going to hear about Marner quite a bit between now and July 1 if he hasn’t re-signed with the Maple Leafs by then. The Penguins are going to have a ton of salary cap room this summer, upwards of $25 million, and some trades could make that number even higher...
"If the Penguins were a year or two further along in this rebuild? Yeah, that would make sense. But right now, I just don’t think the timing works."

The Penguins are slowly trying to rebuild, but they're probably still in the asset-collection phase. They're not yet ready to spend on free agents even if they'd be as impactful and good as the Toronto Maple Leafs star.

NHL analyst ponders whether Mitch Marner would want to join Penguins

The Mitch Marner to the Pittsburgh Penguins rumors have begun, and Marner can still re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's not yet a free agent, but if he becomes one, he might be on Pittsburgh's radar.

Mitch Marner may not want to sign in Pittsburgh (Imagn)
Mitch Marner may not want to sign in Pittsburgh (Imagn)

But will the Penguins be on his? NHL insider Josh Yohe doesn't think so. He said that while Sidney Crosby and GM Kyle Dubas, as well as Pittsburgh being "America’s most underrated city" help, but the rebuild they're currently in is a turn-off.

He added via The Athletic:

"Therefore, I don’t think they’ll sign Marner. But if he’s available come July 1, they’ll at least chat to feel each other out."

It's an addition that would make the Penguins better, but would that give Marner the best chance to win? Yohe doesn't think so, and that could be a big factor in the winger's decision.

Edited by John Maxwell
