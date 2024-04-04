NHL Rumors: Insider believes Hurricanes have made major Jake Guentzel decision

Jake Guentzel is at the center of speculation and rumors as the NHL season approaches its end. NHL insider David Pagnotta today shared some insight on the Carolina Hurricanes' intentions regarding Guentzel's contract decisions and potential roster moves. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

According to Pagnotta's statement on Montreal 690, the Hurricanes will face some crucial decisions this offseason regarding their pending free agents. While negotiations have been scarce with other players like Teuvo Teravainen, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei, Guentzel stands out as a player the Hurricanes are eager to retain.

Pagnotta emphasized the urgency for the Hurricanes to act swiftly after the playoffs conclude to determine their course of action, particularly regarding Jake Guentzel's contract extension.

"So they’re gonna have to get their act together relatively quickly when their season comes to a close after the playoffs to try to figure out what they want to do. Then you’ve got Jake Guentzel, whom I think they’re going to go all in for. They have relayed the message that they want to go all in to try to sign him to an extension. So we’ll see kind of where that goes."

Jake Guentzel's trade, performance and more

Jake Guentzel's journey to the Hurricanes was a tough one for Pittsburgh Penguins fans. On March 7, 2024, while on the injured reserve list, Guentzel was traded to Carolina from the Penguins, along with Ty Smith, in a significant deal that reshaped both teams' rosters.

Since joining the Hurricanes, Guentzel has played well for the team. In 11 games, he has tallied two goals and 14 assists. This season as a whole, Guentzel has consistently performed, recording 24 goals, 44 assists and 68 points across 61 games split between the Penguins and Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes' reported interest in Jake Guentzel aligns with their proactive approach to bolstering their roster. Previously linked to discussions regarding Elias Pettersson before his re-signing with the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina is rumored to be exploring significant moves to strengthen their lineup during the upcoming offseason.

Carolina's recent shutout win over the Canadiens

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday. Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves for his fourth shutout. Jordan Staal scored short-handed, Sebastian Aho on the power play, and Seth Jarvis added an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes play Boston on Thursday night as a guest.